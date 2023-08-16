Wasco Co Fair 2022

Kids have fun during the 2022 Wasco County Fair. 

 Alana Lackner file photo

After a long hiatus, the Children’s Games event is returning to the Wasco County Fair to provide a fun-filled day of activities and events for children preschool age to 12 years old. Taking place on the fair’s Family Day, families can attend the events and spend the day together free of charge.

Originally starting in the 1950s and spanning multiple decades, the Children’s Games has a long history at the Wasco County fair. Kathy Cantrell, who is running this year’s event, has her own personal connection to the day, not only participating as a child, but marrying into the family that began the tradition.