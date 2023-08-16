After a long hiatus, the Children’s Games event is returning to the Wasco County Fair to provide a fun-filled day of activities and events for children preschool age to 12 years old. Taking place on the fair’s Family Day, families can attend the events and spend the day together free of charge.
Originally starting in the 1950s and spanning multiple decades, the Children’s Games has a long history at the Wasco County fair. Kathy Cantrell, who is running this year’s event, has her own personal connection to the day, not only participating as a child, but marrying into the family that began the tradition.
“Back in the ‘50s, my father-in-law, Rick Cantrell, brought the Children’s Games to the Wasco County Fair along with his wife Idonna,” Cantrell said. “I know that it has been tried to be revived in the past, but it takes a lot of work.”
The event kicks off at 11 a.m. with a costume/serpentine parade. Before beginning, age appropriate themed “loot bags” will be doled out to participating kids, and prizes will be given out for costumes. A brass group will be providing live music as the parade marches around.
With a mixture of both new and traditional events, activities throughout the day will include multiple races — including the three-legged race, an egg relay race and a gunny sack race — a hula-hoop bean bag toss, stick horse pole bending, a duck pond, a candy/snack scramble and a money toss. Cantrell is also bringing in an art class, and kids can participate in a coloring contest. Multiple prizes and awards will be given throughout the event.
“I wanted bring back some of the traditional games that we played as a child when I was growing up,” Cantrell said. “I have my sister on the board because we grew up with it at the same time … we just want to recreate that.”
One game that will be in place throughout the day is a paper fishpond. Wanting to involve the community in the process, Cantrell was able to enlist the help of Rose Hertel’s seventh grade art class at Dufur School to create oil pastel fish for the event.
“They were great,” Cantrell said. “They were enthused, and I tell you I am so proud of their work.”
According to the Wasco County Fair website, other kid-friendly activities provided through the fair will include a magician and a circus act. Carrie Swearingen, according to Cantrell, will also be bringing her horse-drawn carriage to the fair to provide families with free carriage rides.
Cantrell noted that all children and families are invited to participate in the event, and any parents of special needs children over the age of 12 who would like to participate can choose activities in whichever age group their child would have the most fun in. “There is a place for every child,” she said. She also encouraged 4-H participants to join in the fun between their events.
While the event has been considerable work to put together, Cantrell has been grateful to the community for their support in sponsoring the Children’s Games activities. “Everybody was so gracious, I think because children are involved, people open their hearts a little bit wider,” said Cantrell, “People were very good to me, and I was able to gather in donations that allowed me to purchase a whole lot of prizes.”
Cantrell is also grateful for those volunteering to assist with the event and keep it running smoothly. “I’ve got two adults per age group. I’ve got a mother and her two older daughters doing over the fishpond, I have one of my own daughters that is in going to be in the prize room and organizing the prizes,” she said. “I have some of the best people lined up to be … my volunteers.”
While Cantrell is enjoying bringing back the long-time tradition, in the end her goal is simply to provide some fun and joy to the youngest rodeo-goers in the community. “Life’s been a little bit rough lately, and I just wanted to provide an opportunity for children to relax, to enjoy and just be children again.”
The Wasco County Fair takes place from Aug. 17–20 at the Wasco County Fairgrounds in Tygh Valley. The Children’s Games event will be taking place under the shade tree in front of the Open Class Building.
For more information on the Children’s Games or the Wasco County Fair, visit www.co.wasco.or.us, or find the Wasco County Fair Facebook page.
