Columbia Gorge Women’s Action Network members Marisa Cieloha, Kirsten Dennis and Becky Miles.

On July 5, Columbia Gorge Women’s Action Network members Marisa Cieloha, Kirsten Dennis and Becky Miles picked up trash left from the Fourth of July community fireworks at the Bingen Marina. Pictured are the three CGWAN members, as well as the litter left behind by those using the marina the night before. White Salmon Mayor Marla Keethler said public works crews from Bingen and White Salmon were scheduled to clean up on July 6, but fierce winds Monday meant trash could blow into the river or scatter on the riverbank before the crews could begin their work.

Trash left from the Fourth of July community fireworks at the Bingen Marina