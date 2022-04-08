The final show in the swinging monthly series by CGOA’s Jazz Collective Big Band will be Sunday, April 10, from 7-8 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Hood River (304 Cascade Ave.) No ticket required, but $10 per person donation is encouraged.
Come listen or dance and enjoy a cocktail from the Elks bar. COVID restrictions apply: proof of vaccination required, with masks optional. See www.gorgeorchestra.org for more information.
The Jazz Collective will perform next on Saturday, June 11 at 7pm in Jackson Park, Hood River. Mark your calendar and come join us for some great music in the park! Thank you to our season event sponsor Columbia Gorge Toyota and Honda. Anyone with questions should email info@gorgeorchestra.org.
