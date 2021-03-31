Columbia Center for the Arts’ First Friday show-opening receptions return in April as the gallery presents “Lillian Pitt: Ancestors Known and Unknown.”
Pitt, who is descended from Wasco, Yakama and Warm Springs tribal heritage, said the show’s title references thousands of years of indigenous art in the region.
Pitt said she was inspired by Emory Strong’s “Stone Age on the Columbia River,” a late '50s book which ethnographically looked at tribal artifacts.
“I thought, ‘These things are thousands of years old and I think I’ll make a series of them and let people know that we were creating thousands of years ago and making beautiful, useful things and making fun things. I think I’ll do that, but I’ll do it in glass,’” Pitt said.
According to a CCA press release, the pieces in this show “honor the ancient tools and everyday objects made of basalt and clay — relics used in everyday life for centuries, and still used today.”
Pitt said pieces will include sculptures and masks. She used bronze, glass, and ceramic wood-fired in a traditional Japanese “anagama” kiln for this show.
“I do so many different things. Usually at the inspiration of my friends who say ‘have you tried such and such’ and I say ‘no,’ then they take it upon themselves to teach me,” she said.
The CCA release said Pitt invited a group of Native artists and friends to show their work in the lobby during the exhibition. Joe Cantrell (Cherokee Nation), Sara Siestreem (Hanis-Coos Tribe), Toma Villa (Yakama Nation), Debora Lorang (Cascade Locks artist and “friend of the Columbia Gorge Native Americans”), and Analee Fuentes (Mexican-American) will have works on display.
The opening reception will take place Friday, April 2 from 6-8 p.m. The show runs through May 1, gallery hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Commented