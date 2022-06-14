The Dalles Cascade Singers are bringing Broadway favorites to life on Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 26 at 2 p.m. This concert is being hosted by Zion Lutheran ELCA, The Dalles, located at the corner of 10th and Union streets.
Choral selections will be highlighted from Cole Porter’s Anything Goes (1934), Bernstein and Sondheim’s West Side Story (1957), Stephen Schwartz’s Godspell (1971), and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton (2015). Many solo selections from other beloved musicals will be presented by the singers.
All Cascade Singers concerts are free and open to the public. Donations are accepted and are used to fund future concerts.
The next concert will feature children’s songs and folk songs. New singers are always welcome and we invite you to check us out Sunday evenings at 7 p.m at Zion Lutheran ELCA and/or Thursday evenings at the United Church of Christ (corner of Fifth and Court streets).
