Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Author Ned Hayes is visiting the White Salmon Valley Community Library in October. The award-winning novel “The Eagle Tree” is being featured in the KOOBDOOGA (“a good book” backwards) book program, which endeavors to create more dialogue and community through the sharing of a good book.
Author Ned Hayes is visiting the White Salmon Valley Community Library in October. The award-winning novel “The Eagle Tree” is being featured in the KOOBDOOGA (“a good book” backwards) book program, which endeavors to create more dialogue and community through the sharing of a good book.
“We are very excited to have our community read ‘The Eagle Tree’ this year,” said Ruth Shafer, services manager at White Salmon Valley Community Library. “The story is vital and alive — this important novel addresses climate change, environmental awareness and neurodivergence, all set against the background of the Pacific Northwest. We felt that this was the perfect novel for our reading community at this critical time.”
“The Eagle Tree” is a story about perseverance, community and celebrating our differences, has been performed on stage and has already been optioned for film. The book is a national and international bestseller, translated into multiple languages. Upon publication, the book was nominated for the Washington State Book Award as well as for a variety of young adult book awards.
This is Hayes third published novel. The story centers on the adventures of March Wong, an Asian-American young man on the autistic spectrum. March has an unyielding passion for trees. When he discovers a dazzlingly large ponderosa pine tree, he can’t resist the urge to climb it. When March learns his beloved tree is slated to be cut down, he rallies his community of Olympia, and his quest reconnects him with his community and changes his world.
KOOBDOOGA was established by the White Salmon Valley Community Library and the Friends of the Library in 2015. KOOBDOOGA has gone on to feature a variety of bestselling books focused on the Pacific Northwest. Artworks and events inspired by the chosen book are hosted throughout the month of October.
One of the special events accompanying “The Eagle Tree” will be a panel discussion with people on the autism spectrum. Hayes has worked closely with the library system to ensure that the voices of people with autism are appropriately heard and acknowledged at the event.
“This was extremely important to me,” said Hayes. “This is exactly the kind of work that I hoped my story would help do: Foster more inclusive discussions in the world.”
Upcoming events
Artists’ Reception — Sept. 29
Ned Hayes, author, “The Eagle Tree” — Oct. 6
Jon Nakae, retired forester — Oct. 13
Panel on autism and neurodivergence — Oct. 20
Bob Sallinger, director of conservation, Portland Audubon Society — Oct. 27
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.