Author Ned Hayes is visiting the White Salmon Valley Community Library in October. The award-winning novel “The Eagle Tree” is being featured in the KOOBDOOGA (“a good book” backwards) book program, which endeavors to create more dialogue and community through the sharing of a good book.

The Eagle Tree

“We are very excited to have our community read ‘The Eagle Tree’ this year,” said Ruth Shafer, services manager at White Salmon Valley Community Library. “The story is vital and alive — this important novel addresses climate change, environmental awareness and neurodivergence, all set against the background of the Pacific Northwest. We felt that this was the perfect novel for our reading community at this critical time.”