Heather Seppa

As most of us in the Pacific Northwest are well aware, wildfire season can have a devastating effect on families, businesses and communities. That’s why there’s so much emphasis on preparation well in advance for a potential emergency—from packing disaster kits to keeping emergency “go” bags close by. This wildfire season, Umpqua Bank is sharing tips for financial preparedness in the event of an emergency, in addition to what you’ve already packed in your disaster kits.

Keep important documents close by