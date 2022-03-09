THE DALLES — The Dalles High Schoolers had their eyes on the pies on Friday, March 4, as the pie and tart class hosted their big competition.
In groups of two, students designed a pie and brought it to life. Then, various students and faculty appeared as judges, tasting the pies, picking their favorite designs, and how well they matched the drawing of their design. There was also a public vote for design conducted on Instagram.
There were 11 pies, with 10 featured in the competition, each created by a different pair of students. The pies were as follows:
- A mixed berry pie, created by Taylor Bloomdahl and Makayla Williamson.
- A raspberry pie, created by Kollin Strayhorn and Daniel Virgin.
- An Easter-themed apple pie, created by Ruby Jaimes-Mora and Jessica Velasco.
- A cherry pie, created by Grace Macnab and Jessica Huizar-Perez.
- A lemon meringue pie, created by Kyra Gibson and Samantha Simmons.
- A chicken pot pie, created by Anika Brackenbury and Kai Semlor.
- A caramel apple pie, created by Jose Ramos and Kaden Medina-Cruz.
- A pumpkin pie, created by Jorge Castro and Arianna Lopez. This pie was not present at the tasting.
- An apple crumble pie, created by Jordan Buettner and Kaylee Fleming.
- A banana creme pie, created by Brisa Cruz and Estibaliz Navarro.
- A strawberry rhubarb pie, created by Mireya Cruz and Savanah Wilson.
The sixth pie, created by Anika Brackenbury and Kai Semlor, had a decorative top crust consisting of an interwoven lattice with leaves around the outside and cut-out flowers. The cake was voted best design by the judges. Brackenbury and Semlor were also judged to be the best at “selling” their pie.
The fourth pie, made by Grace Mcnab and Jessica Huizar-Perez, had a top crust designed to look like a flower with layers of petals. They won the judge vote for doing the best job at matching the drawing of their design. They also won the Instagram vote for best-looking design.
The first pie, created by Taylor Bloomdahl and Makayla Williamson, was decided by the judges to be the best tasting.
Commented