HOOD RIVER — Abby Rankin loves comedy.
So much so that she’s put together Kids Comedy Night, a two-day evening camp for kids ages 8-14 July 24-25 that culminated with a live performance.
“I have never hosted this type of camp before, but because I am currently employed through Hood River Parks and Recreation as an assistant camp coordinator for their Summer Kidz Camp, one of my coworkers asked if this would be something I would be interested in teaching,” she said. “I said yes, because I enjoy working with children and I don’t think there are enough performing arts opportunities for young ones in the Gorge.”
Comedy is also her college major. Rankin graduated from Hood River Valley High School in 2022 and attends Columbia College in Chicago, a place where many Saturday Night Live comedians got their start. She began in the performing arts at age 7, but got into comedy while attending Hood River Valley High School.
“I joined HRVHS’ Phoenix Theatre, which gave me the opportunity to try my hand at more physical comedy, and I got to create my own pieces to perform for children at the local elementary schools,” Rankin said. “I also tended to lean more toward playing comic roles in several of the shows and musicals I was a part of because I really couldn’t be serious if I tried.”
When Rankin was a junior, she started writing and performing standup for theater friends and found she enjoyed sharing funny anecdotes about her life. Rachel Harry, longtime HRV theater teacher, encouraged her to look at Chicago for schools in the area “because of how many great comedians got their start there,” Rankin said.
It wasn’t until she investigated Columbia College that she realized she could get a bachelors in comedy performance and writing.
“I was shocked because I had no idea you could even study that,” she said. “It was a stretch for my family financially, but through the several local and university scholarships I received, I ended up moving to Chicago in late August to chase the dream.”
She’s additionally minoring in education, and sees herself combining her passion for comedy with teaching. As of now, she hopes to work at The Second City teaching sketch comedy and improvisation to children.
“However, I think my aspirations are all over the place,” she said.
She publishes comedic articles on a platform called Medium (medium.com/@abbyrank) and can see herself publishing her own pieces as a career in the future. She also participates and auditions for university shows to grow her performance skills. During her freshman year, she was involved in an improve show called “Comedy New Stew: Search Party Quirks,” made up of first year and transfer students.
“It was purely improv,” Rankin said. “We took suggestions from the audience, and made an entire show out of their ideas on the spot.
“During the course of rehearsals, our group came up with a slogan and would shout it every time before we went on stage. The phrase was: Prov or Die. My two close friends, who were also in the show, ended up getting this permanently tattooed on their bodies. That’s when I realized that comedians are dedicated to the bit.”
Now home in Hood River for the summer, Rankin is spending time “with my two wonderful parents, Matt and Dawn Rankin,” and hiking with her dog, Vixen.
“I’m trying to soak up the trees and nature as much as I can before I go back to city life for a while,” she said.
She’s headed back to Chicago in early August for a month-long resident advisor (RA) training and to continue her comedy education.
“This fall, I am going to be in my school’s Comedy Cabaret, so I have been writing material (mostly sketch) to attempt to get some of my creative ideas in the show when I go back to school,” Rankin said.
But not before she imparts some of that love of comedy on youth in the Gorge via Kids Comedy Night camp.
“Through this camp, campers will learn skills such as improv, creating comic characters, and physical comedy,” she said. “On the second day of camp, we are doing a miniature showcase that will feature physical comedy storytelling pieces with music, which will also demonstrate their character skills.
“I hope kids will get a chance to laugh and embrace their creative sides through this mini-camp because I have always believed that comedy gives people an outlet to find the funny in places where you think it can’t be found,” Rankin said.
