Hood River Adopt A Dog will host its third annual “Art of Bark — It’s A Dog’s Life Calendar Release Party” Oct. 22 beginning at 6 p.m. online at fundraiser.bid/HRAAD2022Calendar.
The event includes a mystery beverage raffle and online auction, as well as a preview of the 2022 “It’s a Dog’s Life’’ calendar.
Participants will also enjoy fun videos, pictures, and heartwarming stories, said a press release. Mystery beverage raffle tickets are $25 and include items donated from local wineries, breweries and cideries.
All proceeds from this event go toward rebuilding our shelter medical funds, the Community Assisted Spay & Neuter Program and Frankie’s Fund.
“Since 2009, our team has been hosting events and raising money to help Hood River Adopt a Dog continue to perform the lifesaving work we do,” said Executive Director Sherry Bohn in a press release. “With the money raised, our staff, board, fosters and volunteers have remained committed and focused on providing the most loving-care, best medical services, ‘fur-ever’ adoption services, community assisted spay/neuter, emergency medical assistance and food assistance to Gorge area dogs.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted monetary support and the overall operations for our organization,” she continued.” We need your support now more than ever to continue doing great work in our community. While this is a tough time for all of us, let’s dig deep, raise some money, and have some fun in the process. Every dollar makes a difference in the lives of homeless dogs.”
Learn more about Hood River Adopt A Dog at hoodriveradoptadog.org and on Facebook and Instagram at www.facebook.com/Hoodriveradoptadog and www.instagram.com/hoodriveradoptadog.
Commented