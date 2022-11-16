Near capacity crowd.JPG

A near capacity crowd gathered at Anderson's Tribute Center for the annual Veterans Day service; this year, that included an apology from American Legion Post 22 to Nisei soldiers and families. 

 Trisha Walker photo

HOOD RIVER — More than 75 years after Hood River American Legion Post 22 “very publicly aided in leading this community in discrimination and shameful acts against their fellow countrymen and their families, which ultimately caused great harm,” Post Commander Carl Casey apologized to Nisei veterans and their families on behalf of Post 22 during their annual Veterans Day service Nov. 11 at Anderson’s Tribute Center.

A near capacity crowd showed up for the event, which was often emotional.

Leonard Casey ringing of the peace bell.JPG

Vice Commander Dennis Leonard, at left, rings the peace bell at the start of the Nov. 11 ceremony. At right is Post Commander Carl Casey.
Posting of the colors by civil air patrol.JPG

Early in the ceremony, posting of the colors was done by Civil Air Patrol cadets.
HRVHS student Melanie Glatter.JPG

Hood River Valley High School student Melanie Glatter was one of the program's featured speakers. She began by saying, “Hearing from Mr. Casey that we must acknowledge the mistakes of our past and apologize for them before we move forward is a sentiment I am happy to bear witness to.”
Gary Akiyama.JPG

Gary Akiyama, who was raised in Hood River, shares how discrimination in the valley affected his father George and family during World War II.
Linda Tamura.JPG

“I am so proud to be here — I wish my dad and my uncle, and other Nisei veterans we’ve lost could be here as well." said author and professor Linda Tamura, who grew up in Hood River and gave the Nisei response to Post 22's apology during the Nov. 11 ceremony.
Leonard and Mark Takiguchi 2.JPG

Dennis Leonard, right, presents Mark Takiguchi, interim director of the Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 300-400 letters received from around the nation in response to the 1944 resolution, to be kept as part of the historical record.