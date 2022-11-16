HOOD RIVER — More than 75 years after Hood River American Legion Post 22 “very publicly aided in leading this community in discrimination and shameful acts against their fellow countrymen and their families, which ultimately caused great harm,” Post Commander Carl Casey apologized to Nisei veterans and their families on behalf of Post 22 during their annual Veterans Day service Nov. 11 at Anderson’s Tribute Center.
A near capacity crowd showed up for the event, which was often emotional.
This apology was years in the making, Casey said. “This is not the first attempt to bring about some amends to our Japanese Americans and their families — past commanders Roy Elliott, Bob Huskey and Vice Commander Dennis Leonard have, for the last several years, played important roles to make amends to Nisei veterans, and to all our veterans.”
Post 22 Resolution 001-2022, read in its entirety, officially repealed the 1944 resolution that ultimately led to the removal of 16 names from the county’s roll call board — all Nisei servicemen.
“Most of us don’t grasp the actual depth of the harassment, discrimination and the racism that prevailed during that time,” he said.
“Post 22 has lived with that stigma for all these years, and after realizing the extent of Post 22’s involvement during and even before the war, I recommend to our post officers that, since Post 22 back in 1944 could make such resolutions to accomplish this kind of discrimination, why don’t we as Post 22 make a resolution now, rescinding all of the discrimination we were involved in?” said Casey, his voice catching. “It seemed to make sense to all of us, to acknowledge our prior actions and make amends, and help lead our community to a bright future.”
Several speakers were invited, all of whom addressed what the new resolution meant to themselves and their families. Hood River Valley High School student Melanie Glatter began by saying, “In our ever-divided nation, I am grateful to be surrounded by American Legion Post 22 and their efforts to reunite the members of this community, even if it’s been 75 years since the wrongs they are trying to right. Hearing from Mr. Casey that we must acknowledge the mistakes of our past and apologize for them before we move forward is a sentiment I am happy to bear witness to.”
Gary Akiyama, who was raised in Hood River, recounted how discrimination in the valley affected his father George and his family. In one story, men broke into his grandparents home, smashing ornaments and threatening his grandfather — one of the leaders of the local Japanese Society — with a bayonet at his throat. After the war, a local barber threatened to slit his father's throat with a razor.
But despite that prejudice, his father joined the military and was part of the famed 442nd Infantry Regiment made up of Nisei soldiers who wanted to prove their loyalty and worth to the United States, Akiyama said. “That regiment was the most decorated still, to this day, in the history of the United States Army,” he said.
He expressed appreciation for Post 22’s apology, saying that admitting a wrong and asking forgiveness is huge. “To honor (the Nisei) today will go a long way deep down in their hearts … You’ve stepped up, and you’ve stepped up in a big way. I thank you for that.”
Linda Tamura, author and professor originally from Hood River, also spoke; she began by saying, “I am so proud to be here — I wish my dad and my uncle, and other Nisei veterans we’ve lost could be here as well. But I know I stand taller and feel prouder, I feel assured of my place in this country because of their service. I sense that they and other Issei — first generation — are looking down at us today smiling, and some of them are saluting too.”
She recounted how most Japanese in the valley didn’t talk about the discrimination they’d faced during her childhood.
“They wanted us to grow up unencumbered, with fresh views of what we could accomplish in this world, and who we were and what we could be,” she said. “They wanted us to be 200% American …
“And now, (Post 22 is) publicly apologizing and affirming their role of recognition and acceptance of all veterans and all people in Hood River regardless of color or nationality … What an important lesson for our youth, for all of us of all colors and orientations,” she said. “… To our Nisei veterans, family members and our Post 22 friends, what you could have done, but did instead, made all the difference. You’ve shown us that your weapons, more powerful than your words, are your actions.”
Also during the service, Vice Commander Tom Tesorieo reflected on the dedication of the Oregon Nisei Veterans WWII Memorial Highway in August and the verbiage of an informational sign pending approval from the state; Leonard presented Mark Takiguchi, interim director of the Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 300-400 letters received from around the nation in response to the 1944 resolution, to be kept as part of the historical record.
“What you’ve shown today has demonstrated a different kind of courage,” said Takiguchi. “A kind of courage we need more of, to acknowledge a wrong and to make up for it.”
