This marks the 25th year that a homemade quilt, made by the St. Peter Altar Society, will be up for raffle at the annual St. Peter Holiday Bazaar.
The quilt’s pattern is “Traditional Sampler,” and raffle tickets are $1 each or $5 for six. Participants don’t need to be present at the drawing to win the quilt.
The bazaar, which is in its 43rd year, will take place on Friday, Nov. 18, from noon to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at St. Peter’s Parish Center, located at 1111 Cherry Heights Road in The Dalles. There will be a variety of vendors, selling things from baked goods to leatherware, as well as a cafeteria with food including beef vegetable soup and sandwiches.
