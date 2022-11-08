St Peter Altar Society quilters

The Altar Society quilters stand with the homemade quilt that will be raffled off at this year’s bazaar. Left to right are Bobbie Wojtecki, Linda Huteson, Gladine Hattrup, Brenda Trapp, Martha Blair, and Lois Dunsmore. Not pictured is Kathi Hall.

 Alana Lackner photo

This marks the 25th year that a homemade quilt, made by the St. Peter Altar Society, will be up for raffle at the annual St. Peter Holiday Bazaar.

The quilt’s pattern is “Traditional Sampler,” and raffle tickets are $1 each or $5 for six. Participants don’t need to be present at the drawing to win the quilt.