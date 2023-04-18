Gene Jones
1. What inspired you to run for a position on the Transportation District Board of Directors?
I’ve always felt too busy to get involved with political things other than to vote, which I have always done. But seeing how fast our country is falling apart, I’ve been seeing the need to get involved instead of sitting on the sidelines.
2. What do you hope to bring to the board?
I’ve lived here and/or owned property here for 66 years. I was part owner in a farming and retail business from 1971 to 1987. Since I drove for TriMet in Portland for 18 years (2000 -2018), I’m very familiar with transportation issues, both from a drivers prospective and from a passenger point of view. Also I’ve been a taxpayer here in Hood River since about 1966.
3. What do you believe are the biggest issues faced by the transportation district and how do you plan to tackle these issues?
I’ve watched a huge amount of the tax payer’s and the business community’s money being poured in so many different directions. Things like bike paths, and expanding bus routes instead of doing the basics of a transportation company, such as shelters for people to stand or sit while waiting for a bus to arrive in the snow and rain. As a government agency it’s our responsibility to spend other people’s money wisely and as responsibly as we can. While HRC Transportation District won’t solve the national debt by itself, we have to start somewhere. We have to get away from the thought that government money is free money.
Commented