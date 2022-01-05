Your Voice 2021
Photo by Andrew Neel on Unsplash

Below are the names of letter writers to Columbia Gorge News, Jan. 6 through Dec. 29. An asterisk (*) indicates a co-signed letter. The number following a name indicates total number of letters written; names appear in alphabetical order.

Columbia Gorge News ran 516 letters in 2021 — and in all, we had 336 writers. For comparison, we had 709 letters to the editor in 2020 (and three less months, having started as a new business with the April 8, 2020, edition) and 463 writers. Our busiest month for letters this year was January, with 73 (the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was the main topic of these); the next highest was in April, with 62 (getting ready for the May primaries). We received the fewest letters in November, with a total of 25 — it was a close race with July, in which we received a total of 29.

Our most prolific letter writer was Gary Fischer from The Dalles, with 19; next in line was Steve Kaplan of Hood River with 16, and Benjamin Sheppard, also from Hood River, with 12.

Letters to the editor are a vital part of our newspaper, and we encourage letters on all topics. Writers must include their name and hometown for publication and a daytime phone number for verification (and not for publication). Letters must be 350 words or less and are published as space allows; we make an effort each week to provide as much space possible. Letters must be civil, and vulgar or inappropriate language will not be considered, nor malicious, false or misleading statements. — Trisha Walker

Cindy Allen,* Hood River 4

Robin Aman, Carson

Bruce and Nikki Amoss, Snowden 2

James Anderson, White Salmon

Bev Annala, Hood River

Jose Aparicio, The Dalles

Jim Appleton, Mosier 2

Kevin and Ida Arbo, The Dalles

Nathan Armerding, Hood River

Cynthia Arnett, Goldendale

Pat Arnold, Friends of the White Salmon River

Laurie Bagley, Hood River

Larry Bakken, Wishram 3

Jill Barker, Mosier

James Barrett, White Salmon

Sarah Bellinson, Hood River 6

Barb Berry,* Hood River

Jessica Berty, Hood River 2

Ben Beseda, Trout Lake Cemetery Association

Michael W. Beug, Evergreen State College

Glenna Bibson, Dufur

Mike Billets, Hood River

Rev. Kendra Behn-Smith,* White Salmon United Methodist Church

Samantha Bly-Brock, Bingen

Rev. John Boonstra,* Hood River 2

Lydie Boyer, White Salmon

Phil Brady, The Dalles 2

Rob Brostoff, Cascade Locks 4

Tonya Brumley, The Dalles

Becky Brun, Portland

David Buhaly,* Sunriver

David Bullock, The Dalles

Sandee and John Burbank, Mosier

Douglas Burkhardt, White Salmon

Pennie Burns, Hood River 2

Matthew Byrne, White Salmon

Jim Carley, Lyle

Steve Carlson, White Salmon 2

Todd Carpenter, The Dalles

Dave Case, Hood River 2

Tina Castañares, Odell

Elaine Castles,* Mosier

Joan Chantler, White Salmon 2

Kristi Chapman, Hood River

Marisa Cieloha, White Salmon 2

Greg Chiodo, Ashland

Mika Clark, Bingen 2

Steve Cochenour, The Dalles 8

Sabrina Contreras-Boyd, Eugene

Peter Cornelison,** Hood River 3

Mike Courtney, The Dalles

Donnamae Craber Grannemann, The Dalles

Susan Crowley, Hood River 3

Timothy Curry-Stevens, Hood River

Peter Dallman, White Salmon

Jan Damschen,* Hood River

Bill Davis, Hood River 3

Jill Davis, White Salmon

Richard Davis, The Dalles

Chris DeBruler, Hood River

LaJuana Decker, Hood River

Kirsten Dennis, White Salmon 3

Linda Densmore, Hood River

Jess Desbrow, Hood River

Willie Dickerson, Snohomish, Wash., 5

Debra Dobbs, Hood River

Georgia Donnelly, Hood River

Sheila Dooley,* Mosier 2

Ricki Duckwall, Mt. Hood-Parkdale

Lara Dunn, Hood River 2

Nicholas Eby, Hood River

Dr. Nancy Elder,* Hood River

Eve Elderwell,* Lyle

Vickie L. Ellett, The Dalles

Lorna Elliott, The Dalles

Klea Espy, The Dalles 2

Garry Estep, The Dalles

Lisa Evans, White Salmon 5

Pat Evenson-Brady,* Hood River 2

John Everitt, Hood River

Kathleen Evinger, Hood River

Karen Fay, Bandon

Laura Ferrara,* Hood River

Deborah Ferrer,* The Dalles 4

Darlana Fiehtsam, Columbia, S.C.

Adrian Fields, Hood River 4

Gary Fields, Hood River 6

Fran Finney,* Odell 2

Gary Fischer, The Dalles 19

Beth Flake, Hood River

Sally Ford,* The Dalles

Mike Foss, White Salmon

Marion Fox, White Salmon

Marion Fox, White Salmon

Sarah Fox, Hood River

Peter Frothingham, Odell

Doug Geary, Hood River 4

Rick George, White Salmon 6

Linda Glanden, The Dalles

Kari Goben, Cascade Locks 3

Mike Goodpaster, Goldendale 2

Rhiannon Griffin, The Dalles

Diana Grotte, White Salmon

Margaret Guth, Hood River

Jen Hackett, Hood River

Sandy Haechrel,* The Dalles 2

Darcy Hamilton, The Dalles

Vern Harpole, Lyle 2

Ash Harris, White Salmon

Tom Hart, The Dalles

Kristine Harter, Mosier

Julie Hatfield, Hood River

Chuck Haynie, Hood River

Betsy Hege, The Dalles

Corey Helyer, The Dalles

Mike Hendricks, Hood River 3

Bernadine Herlihy, Mosier

Kevin Herman, White Salmon

Dorothy Herman, White Salmon

Jurgen Hess, Hood River

Dale Hill, Mt. Hood-Parkdale

Patrick Hiller, Hood River

Dennis Hoeye, Dallesport

Janet Holen, White Salmon 4

Tracie Hornung, Parkdale 2

Cynthia Hovezak, Husum

Avery Hoyt, White Salmon 7

Lee Huckins, Hood River

Steve Hudson, The Dalles 4

David Hupp, Hood River 2

Russ Hurlburt, Parkdale 2

Michael Hustman, White Salmon 4

Richard Hynd, The Dalles

Stephanie Irving, Hood River

Richard Iverson, Hood River 3

Jeri Jablonski, White Salmon 2

John Jablonski, Lyle

Larry Jacoby, Hood River

Karen Jaeger, Hood River

Dennis James, The Dalles

Nancy Johanson Paul, Hood River 2

Widge Johnson, The Dalles 2

Hunter Johnstead, The Dalles

Karen Jones, Hood River

Marilyn Jordan, White Salmon

Kathy Jubitz,* Hood River

Stephen Jupe, The Dalles

Lynne Kadlec, Dallesport

Jacob Kaplan,* Hood River 1

Steve Kaplan,* Hood River 16

Laurie Kerr, Battle Ground, Wash.

Lori King, Hood River

Rebecca and John Kirkland, Pittsboro, N.C.

Courtney Kiser, The Dalles 4

Michael Kitts, Hood River 2

Ray Klebba,* White Salmon

Klickitat County Democratic Party

Douglas Knight, Hood River

Tim Knowles, Hood River

Maria Kollas, Hood River 3

Robert Kovacich, Parkdale

Jon Kramer, White Salmon

Steve Kramer, Wasco County Commissioner

Connie Krummrich,* The Dalles 2

Sue Kusch, White Salmon

Laura and Jim Lambert, Punta Gorda, Fla.

Susan Lannak, Hood River 2

Rick Larson, Hood River

Larry Lauzon, The Dalles

Peter Leon, Wishram

Linda Leonard, Kalama, Wash.

Steve Light, The Dalles

Lach Litwer, Hood River

Nigel Longland, Hood River

Jack Lorts, The Dalles

Bruce Lumper,* The Dalles

Norm Luther, Spokane 4

Rachel Luther, White Salmon

Debra Lutje, The Dalles 3

Mark Lutz, The Dalles

Rich McBride, Hood River

Mark McConnell,* Sunriver

Alison McDonald, Hood River 2

Miriam D. McDonell, The Dalles

Gary McFarlen, Hood River

Sonja McHale, The Dalles

James McKee, White Salmon

Gorge McLean, Hood River

Jackie McManus, Lyle

Jeff McNerney, Parkdale

Rev. P. Kelly Mahon,* St. Mark’s Episcopal Church

Scott Maitland, Mosier

Don Marby, Mill-A

Natasha Markovich, Hood River

Jen Marrinan, Portland

Philip Mascher, The Dalles

Raz Mason, The Dalles 2

Portia Masterson, Lyle

Kenton Mathewson, Dallesport

Brook Maurer,* Bahai’s of the Columbia Gorge

Michelle Mayfield, White Salmon

Betty Mercado, The Dalles

Brook Melee, Hood River

David Meriwether, Hood River

John Metta, Hood River

Jan Miller, Missoula

Keith Mobley, Dufur 2

Sandy Montag, White Salmon

Keith Mobley, Dufur

Don Morby, Mill A

Anne Morrison, La Grande

Paul Moyer PA, MPH,* White Salmon

Paul R. Munsell, The Dalles

Lisa Muñoz, Hood River

Georgia Murray, The Dalles

Karen and Steve Murray, The Dalles

Kathy Mussi, Hood River

Leslie Naramore, Washington Gorge Action Programs 

John Nelson, The Dalles 2

Amy Nelson, Hood River

Judith Nelson, Hood River

Sheila Nelson, Hood River 8

Lisa Nevara, The Dalles

Bonnie New, Hood River 2

Jon Nigbor, Hood River 3

Bill Nix, Underwood

Nan Noteboom, Odell

Steve Nybroten, White Salmon 6

Lloyd Olson, White Salmon 2

Lloyd and Deborah Olson, White Salmon

Betty Osborne, Hood River

Jennifer Ouzounian, Hood River 2

Adrian Palmer, White Salmon

Theo Parkinson, Hood River

Heidi Parr, Hood River

Glen Patrizio, Hood River 2

Zac Patterson, The Dalles 2

Rick Peenstra, Kennewick, Wash.

Mike Pendleton, Underwood

Les and Sheryl Penney, Dallesport

Sue Pennington, RN, MPH,* White Salmon

Les Perkins, Parkdale

Wayne Peterson, White Salmon 3

Gigi Pomerantz, White Salmon 3

Mark Powers, president, Northwest Horticultural Council

MariRuth Pretzing, Hood River

Michelle Rabin, Hood River

Susan Randolph, Hood River

Dawn Rasmussen, The Dalles 4

Jeri Rector, Parkdale 2

Rev. Kalama Reuter,* Sufi Community

Jerrold Reynolds, Lyle 2

Donna Rhodes, The Dalles

Jerrold Richards, Lyle 3

Dan Richardson, The Dalles 2

Judy Richardson, The Dalles

Rev. Laura Robinson,* Bethel United Church of Christ

Johanna Roe, Willard

Doug Roof, Hood River

Donald Rose, Hood River

Gabriel Roth, White Salmon

Michelina Roth,* Snowden

Bruce Ruttenburg, Hood River 2

Rev. Clyde Sanda, The Dalles

Becca Sanders, Hood River 2

Juris Sarins, White Salmon

Karen Saunders, The Dalles

Chris Schanno, The Dalles

John and Kathy Schwartz, The Dalles

Joyce A. Schultz, White Salmon

Ben Seagraves, White Salmon

Bernard Seeger, Cascade Locks

Rev. Mary Shaima,* Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church;

Benjamin Sheppard, Hood River 12

Brian Shortt, Hood River

Ellen Simonis, Hood River

Sallie Skakel, Goldendale

Chuck Sklader, Hood River

Nancy Slagle, Parkdale

Serena Smith,* The Dalles 2

Barbara Snyder, The Dalles

Rev. Alicia Spiedel,** Hood River Valley Christian Church 2

Levi Squire, White Salmon

Kelsi Stahl, Bingen 2

Rhonda Starling, Mosier 4

Carola Stepper, Hood River

Rebekah Stockhoff, Wishram

Eric Strid, White Salmon

Lance S. Stryker, White Salmon 2

G. D. Summers, The Dalles 2

Karen Sype, Cascade Locks

Judith Tebbs, Hood River

Alvin Tetzloff, The Dalles

Joyce Thody, The Dalles

Rev. Kirk Thomas,* White Mountain Druid Sanctuary

Tova Tillinghast, district manager, Underwood Conservation District

Tammara Tippel, Bingen

Shannon Tissot, The Dalles

Tracey Tomashpol, Hood River

Brian Towey, Hood River

Rich Truax, Hood River 2

Svea Truax, Hood River

Pamela Tyler-Kroon, Mt. Hood-Parkdale

Liz VanLeeuwen, Halsey

Gary R. VanOrman, The Dalles 2

Heidi Venture, Hood River

Donald Vernon, Middleton, Idaho

Rev. Andy Wade,* Pacific Northwest Mennonite Conference

Greg Wagner, Goldendale 3

Cindy Walbridge, Hood River

Patricia Ward, The Dalles 2

David Warnock, Hood River

Wasco County Democratic Party

Zelta Wasson, The Dalles

Stu Watson, Hood River

Will White,* Hood River

Ken Whiteman, Hood River 2

Serena Whitridge, Hood River

Kris Wilhelm, Hood River

Marolyn Wilks,* The Dalles

A. D. Will, Hood River

Bob Williams, Hood River

Mitch & Erika Wilson, The Dalles

Nan Wimmers, The Dalles

Alan Winans, Hood River

Norman Wojack, Hood River

Warren Wols, Hood River

John Wood, Hood River

Thomas Woodward, Husum

Paul Woolery, Odell

Steven Woolpert, White Salmon

Carolyn Wright,* The Dalles

Seddon Wylde, Hood River

Barbara and Gary Young, Hood River

Joe Zendt, White Salmon

Rev. Judy Zimmerman,* Parkdale 2