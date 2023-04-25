The Columbia Gorge News prints letters to the editor weekly, in print and online. Letters can be submitted via this website and by email to letters@gorgenews.com. The following letters are election-related letters received in the past three weeks. New letters will be added above these as they continue to be received.
Asking for your vote
My name is Adrian Lopez, and I’m running for The Dalles School Board, Zone 1.
I’ve served on the board for the past two years after being appointed in 2021. I’m running now to continue serving my community because our schools and our children’s education are extremely important to me.
I’ve lived in Mosier for 25 years, and I grew up in the schools of this district. Now my daughter is a student in the district and I want to help make sure she and other students get the best education our community can give them.
As a school board member, my priorities will be to provide quality education for our kids, improve and maintain school facilities, and ensure student and staff safety at our schools.
These are challenging times for our students, staff and our schools. If I’m elected, I will work to continually improve our children’s educational experiences and opportunities. If you live in Zone 1, I’d be grateful for your vote.
Adrian Lopez
Mosier
Protecting our parks
My name is Kasey McCullough and I am a candidate for the Northern Wasco Parks and Recreation District Board, Position 2. I am a fourth generation resident of the area. I was born and raised in The Dalles and Dufur, attended St. Mary’s Academy, and graduated from Dufur High School. After pursuing an education at Oregon State University, I traveled around Texas, and throughout the South, working on start-up breweries. After some time away, I returned home to invest in our community by starting a successful small business.
As an avid outdoorsman, I care deeply about our parks. I want to ensure we are managing our resources wisely and ensuring a strong and stable parks system for years to come. I also want to protect access to our parks and make sure groups like The Dalles Little League have safe and vibrant fields to utilize.
I will bring independent, informed, and steady decision making to the Parks and Rec District Board, Position 2. I humbly ask for your support and your vote. Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on May 16.
Kasey McCullough
The Dalles
Stuben: Best choice for schools
Hood River County School Board Elections are coming up, and Dave Stuben is the best choice for Zone 5. I’ve coached alongside Dave, and served under him in 2022 as he lifted the Hood River Whitecaps travel baseball program from post COVID disarray to its best year ever. Dave leads with an open mind, an open ear, and always puts kids first. He is a stabilizing force. With Dave it’s all-in commitment, inclusion, and humility.
Over the last five years, I’ve witnessed Dave unite families from all corners of the Hood River community. Always positive, always proactive, his coaching and leadership have helped hundreds of kids on the baseball diamond and beyond.
I’m endorsing Dave publicly because, now more than ever, our schools need leadership that promotes tolerance and compassion. Dave is that person. His commitment to youth sports isn’t rooted in winning. For him, it’s about building a better community through Hood River’s young people. Teamwork, discipline, kindness – these are non-negotiables when you play for Dave. He leads by example — always. He is the best candidate for Zone 5. Vote for Dave Stuben.
Eddy Patricelli
Hood River
Vote Christopher
If you want someone who is hard-working, honest, community minded, and smart, then Christy Christopher is the person to vote for Hood River Valley County Parks and Recreation District May 16. Christy grew up in the Hood River Valley so she knows what is great about this community and some areas where work is needed. The Hood River pool is the largest concern since it needs major improvements before the pool becomes no longer usable. In order to get community support for pool upgrade, Christy know that she needs to listen to the public’s ideas and solutions. She plans to hold forums around the valley to get this input.
Christy also knows the value of physical activity being a cross country runner and enjoying the outdoors with her family. She believes that her participation with Community Education Soccer in her youth made a major positive impact in her life. She wants other children and youth to benefit from the athletics that Parks and Recreation can provide.
Hood River County has a need for more park space development. Christy wants children and adults to have plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors and play sports. She knows that children thrive when they get outside and explore their world and also get the much needed physical exercise their minds and bodies need.
Please go to Christy’s web site at www.christychristopher.com and see for yourself what qualifications and experience she will bring to the Parks and Recreation District if elected. I ask others to help me in getting the word out about Christy Christopher’s campaign. Christy is my daughter and I am very proud of her past accomplishments. I hope Hood River Valley will benefit from Christy’s hard work and determination to give back to her community.
Nancy Johanson Paul
Oak Grove
Yes for schools
Great schools help make Hood River County great. I urge everyone to vote yes for schools and renew the local option levy on May’s ballot. As a mom and a school volunteer, I can attest to the hard work and effort put in by our school staff and community over the years. A large part of what makes our district successful is the financial support provided by the consistent renewal of this important levy. This levy maintains the current tax rate — this is not a tax rate increase.
Unfortunately, I remember school budget cuts when my daughters were in elementary school. Parents and staff rallied to creatively put together Art Week, Music Week and P.E. Week, relying on volunteers and PTO fundraising dollars to make up for the loss of these essential classes. Students look forward to engaging with these educators and these programs every day, not just one week a year. How sad it would be to lose access to these important programs and staff yet again.
Supporting schools is something everyone can agree is important for Hood River County kids, families, teachers and instructional assistants. All of our kids deserve a chance to have art and music classes regularly. They deserve the benefits that come with small class sizes including more time with caring teachers and aides. They deserve access to counseling, and athletics and theater, and interesting career electives that help them stay engaged in school and see a path forward to their future after high school.
Without this levy, Hood River schools would lose more than $3 million in an already reduced amount of dollars provided by the state. We truly cannot afford any cuts to the great programs and staff we have been fortunate to provide to students with the support of this levy. Less money for schools spells less success and support for our kids. I believe this is so important for our community. Please remember to turn in your ballot and vote yes for schools!
DeeDee Hennessy
Hood River
Support Measure 14-76
My husband and I are homeowners, taxpayers, and parents in Hood River County. Both of our sons have grown up in the HRCSD school system, from May Street Elementary to HRMS to the high school.
When our oldest son started first grade, the school district suffered financial cuts, resulting in the elimination of many positions such as music and physical education, which in turn decreased educational opportunities for all HRSCD students. Through careful planning and excellent stewardship, our school district recovered these opportunities along with important carefully considered expansions. The CTE (Career and Technical Education) programs have expanded STEM to K-5 and created multiple paths for students to get a head start for post high school education and training, the summer school program has expanded drastically, the AVID program is expanding, and there is a strong collaboration with the community college.
Even prior to the pandemic, our board demonstrated thoughtful and innovative leadership and experience prioritizing the health of our students. They have utilized the Student Investment Account to increase counseling access for students, supported the student-based health center which offers medical and mental health services to all students, and hired family engagement specialists at each school. All of these factors result in HRVHS having one of the highest graduation rates in the state of Oregon. We as a family have had an incredibly positive experience with HRCSD. I strongly urge you to support the levy, voting yes on measure 14-76. Strong support of public education is a great investment for our community and for our future.
Molly Fauth
Hood River
Reitz for school board
I’m writing in strong support of Chrissy Reitz, seeking re-election to the Hood River County School District Board of Directors, Position 1. I served with Chrissy on the board of directors for two terms during smooth and rocky transitions, predictable and unpredictable funding cycles, and program growth and retraction. She has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our community’s students, families, and educators.
Chrissy’s leadership has been a steady hand on the tiller keeping our school district constantly moving forward in pursuit of educational excellence. She brings common sense thinking and a passion for student growth and achievement to the work. As all sectors of our community move forward and through the aftermath of the pandemic, dedicated leaders with proven skills, knowledge, and experience are vital for success. Chrissy Reitz will get the job done.
David Russo
Hood River
OMU, parental rights, school board
Oregon Moms Union. Hmm ... sounds good to me. I’m an Oregon mom and grandma. And I’m sympathetic to unions. This sounds just right for me! Wrong.
“Parental rights.” Sounds good to me. I’m a parent and grandparent. The “parental rights” movement says parents have the right to know what’s in curricular materials and what their children are learning in school. I’ve spent my whole career as a parent and grandparent keeping track of and trying to help the educational process for each of my kids. So this sounds just right for me! WRONG.
The “parental rights” movement goes far beyond empowering parents to know about curricular materials and what’s being taught in their children’s schools. That information is already available and can be accessed through the school district. The actual objective is to control curricular materials and what is taught in the schools to conform to far-right ideologies — e.g. the teaching of history that excludes/waters down slavery and the atrocities of war, sex education that doesn’t educate about sex, health services that do not include contraception, STI prevention, and/or mental health, and the banning of books and practices related to gender issues.
Such actions are being marketed as protecting children from “emotionally charged” subjects. Other emotionally charged subjects such as preteens being forced to continue a pregnancy, or students regularly huddling in closets to hide from the latest school shooter, apparently get a pass.
Oregon Moms Union (OMU) and the “parental rights” movement go hand in hand. Parental rights is an ideological concept; OMU is a PAC pushing it. These are not right for me.
Katelyn Logan is a conservative candidate for Hood River County School Board, zone one. She is supported by and has an “A” rating from OMU. Brenda Bounds is a conservative candidate for Hood River County School Board, zone 5. She has advocated for “parental rights” within our school district for years, and styles her candidacy as “honoring parents.”
If OMU and this version of “parental rights” do not feel right for you either, join me in choosing carefully when you vote.
Bonnie New
Hood River
Support our local option levy
I urge all Hood River County voters to vote yes for our school district’s local option levy (Measure 14-76). For nearly 20 years, Hood River County voters have approved school investment that has allowed our schools to offer educational programming and student services uncommonly seen in other communities our size. Resources from the local option provide more than 30 educator FTE, manageable class sizes, and support various student services.
Now more than ever, our students need every resource available to catch up and surpass their peers in Oregon and across the nation. As a former school board member and founding member of the District’s Finance Advisory Committee, I can attest that the district uses these funds wisely and prioritizes the allocation of revenue to student growth and achievement. Dollar for dollar, there is no better return on investment than local option levy funds. Let’s approve Measure 14-76 and put those funds to work for our students.
David Russo
Hood River
Vote Christopher
Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District has provided exceptional recreational opportunities for people throughout Hood River County for more than 40 years. It maintains the indoor pool on May Street, offers various sports and other engaging, interactive activities for children and adults, and has partnered with the community to expand and enrich our neighborhood trail systems and community parks.
Thanks to all of the staff, volunteers, and board members of the HRVPRD for their dedicated efforts and accomplishments over the years.
The district now faces several complex challenges that require exceptional leadership. We’re fortunate that Christy Christoper will be running for a position on the board in the upcoming election to help guide those future efforts, and I’m asking you to join me in voting for her.
I knew Christy when she was a child growing up in Hood River, and wow, am I impressed by what a great adult she’s turned into. And no one could be more dedicated or qualified than Christy to be a member of the HRVPRD board.
Christy grew up in the Oak Grove area of Hood River, an agricultural region, and is well acquainted with the need to balance recreational opportunities with farming interests. She’s also well aware of what it is to be a beneficiary of a rich array of recreational opportunities.
Sports became an important part of Christy’s life at an early age via the then Hood River County Community Education program. She went on to become a star distance runner at Hood River Valley High School, an Oregon Cross Country State Champion, and a Division I athlete at Cornell University. After high school, Christy earned a master’s in education policy and leadership and a Master’s in business administration.
She then became a high school math teacher, business owner, hub director for the Columbia Gorge STEM program, and currently, director of human resources and Communications at Columbia Gorge ESD.
If you have any questions about Christy Christopher’s qualifications for the role, check out her website: Christychristopher.com. Be sure to vote for Christy Christopher.
Pat Case
Hood River
The Reitz stuff
Especially in times like these, we value leaders who are passionate about serving their community and eager to hear all points of view on an issue. More specifically, we want to be represented by someone who actually listens with the intent to understand all sides of the complex challenges we face in public education. Chrissy Reitz is seeking re-election to the Hood River County School Board. We wholeheartedly support Chrissy, knowing that she will continue to thoughtfully represent all of her constituents.
Doug and Karen Roof
Hood River
Vote for Reitz
I support Chrissy Reitz for the Hood River County School Board. Having seen her in that role for the last eight years, I know that she possesses the qualities and experience necessary to make a positive impact on our local education system.
Chrissy has a wealth of experience and success on the school board already, and a broad perspective on the challenges facing our schools. She understands and has promoted the importance of providing a safe and inclusive learning environment that fosters creativity, critical thinking, and personal growth.
One of the issues of great importance to me is the achievement gap that exists between students of different socio-economic backgrounds. Chrissy is committed to providing resources and support to less-resourced students, to ensure that they have an equal opportunity to succeed. Additionally, Chrissy recognizes the importance of supporting teachers and providing them with the necessary resources to deliver high-quality instruction.
Chrissy has proven she has the experience, knowledge, and passion to make a positive impact on our education system. Re-elect Chrissy Reitz for a strong school board that will work for the benefit of every child in our community.
Debby Chenoweth
Hood River
Lopez for school board
We have a local election coming up and I’ll be supporting Adrian Lopez for North Wasco County School Board, Zone 1. This zone covers the northwest corner of Wasco County — the area from Chenowith Creek Road and the west edge of The Dalles, up over Sevenmile High Road, out Highway 30, over to Mosier and west to the county line. If you live in Zone 1, I hope you’ll join me in voting for Adrian.
Adrian was appointed by the school board to fill a vacated seat two years ago. He has learned a lot and has contributed a lot since then. He applied for this position to serve the children of the district, to make sure they have the best learning opportunities and the safest environment.
Adrian is, himself, a product of the school district, a 2009 graduate of The Dalles High School, and he now has a daughter attending school in the district. He is sincere, thoughtful, and open-minded — just the kind of person we need on our school board right now.
Adrian brings no political agenda to the school board. He’s running for re-election just to serve our kids and our communities.
In small local elections, it’s often the case that very few people bother to vote. Let’s change that!
Local elections matter, and your vote for Adrian will have a positive impact for our kids.
Sheila Dooley
Mosier
Community support
Over the past 30 years, I have watched our community and schools continue to grow and change. In particular, our school district has seen significant growth. That growth is reflected in students who achieve locally, statewide, and even at the national level. Focused administrators, skilled staff, and supportive parents share with pride the achievements of our students. Our reputation, locally and statewide, is excellent, and we remain a model for other school districts.
This pinnacle of acclaim does not happen overnight. It happens because of stable, professional staff, involved, knowledgeable parents and community members and adequate resources over time. It is this last leg of a quality educational stool that we address this spring. Renewing our local option levy is extremely important, and I encourage your continued support. A YES vote helps maintain a local school system we can all share with pride and confidence.
Chuck Bugge
Odell
Support for Sheppard
I am writing in support of Jean Sheppard to be reelected to the Hood River County Library District. I have known served on many organizations with Jean over the past 20- plus years. Her legal background enables her to make skilled decisions in creating an efficient operation of the library. She has served on the library district , operating as an independent non partisan asset to our community, and deeply wants the library to survive as an independent entity separate from the county.
Through this new digital age, the library can continue to be a viable source of information and technology opportunities for the entire community. Her vision to create an inclusive and creative environment for all is why I am supporting Jean Sheppard for reelection to the Hood River Library District. Hope you will all join me in reelecting Jean Sheppard.
Gordy Sato
Mount Hood Parkdale
Miller for Mosier Fire District
My name is Rob Miller and I am running for Mosier Fire District Board, Position 3. I live in the Mosier area where my wife and I own a hard cider business and an orchard. I ask for your vote because I understand how critically important the fire district is to the safety and peace of mind of Mosier area residents. The Mosier volunteer fire fighters and their chief are a remarkable group and need to be nurtured and supported. This crew has performed effectively in our town as well as many surrounding communities that needed assistance.
My priorities will be budget stability and administrative continuity. Mosier Fire has had four chiefs in the last five years. It needs to be assured a strong and stable future. I bring 20 years of experience as an independent consultant in police integrity and internal investigations identifying and curing problems in a wide variety of public safety agencies, from the Los Angeles Probation Department to the Portland Police Bureau, from the Mississippi Juvenile Prison to the West Linn PD.
Remember, whoever you vote for, please come out and vote on May 16 (or before, by mail). Off-year local elections are important. Voter turnout tends to be low, so your vote is all the more influential.
Rob Miller
Mosier
Vote yes for Schools
It’s pear blossom season — a time of renewal and reconnection here in Hood River County. As we make the slow crawl out of winter, it’s also a time to recognize the traditions that make our community special.
Ten years ago, when I became the superintendent of Hood River County’s schools, I was immediately struck by the collective pride and support people had in our schools. In 1865, the settlers of this place first pooled their resources for our first school. Fast forward more than 150 years and Hood River voters from all walks of life — Republicans and Democrats, grandparents and nonparents, farmers and shopkeepers — have long-supported our school system. We know here that healthy public schools equal stronger communities: Lower crime, higher engagement, creativity, prepared workforce, and best of all, happier children!
My oldest daughter will graduate next June. I’m grateful to our teachers and to my neighbors who consistently support our schools. Throughout her time in HRCSD, Lily has had access to lower class sizes and more individualized instruction than in neighboring schools; high-level science and math programs; an amazing array of athletics and extracurriculars; AP classes, robotics, theater, journalism, agriculture sciences, and the list goes on. Our schools have kept her engaged, taught her important life skills, and kept her safe.
I am now a regional superintendent serving approximately 125,000 students, across four counties, in 20 Oregon school districts. I can tell you with absolute certainty that we live in a special place for children and families.
In communities that don’t support vital Local Option Levy funding for schools, the differences are stark. In funding our schools, we can continue to have great pride in our Hood River County community.
Friends, we are coming out of one of the most challenging times in recent history: Anger and polarization fueled by national politics and national media have seeped into local communities across the nation. Let’s stay true to our spring colors Hood River … we can all come together for kids! Vote yes on the Local Option Levy!
Dan Goldman
Hood River
Vote for school board
The most important point of this letter: Vote for School Board candidates! Hood River County voters are choosing school board members in three of the seven Hood River County School Board (HRCSD zones this year. If you have a chance, ask the school board candidates these questions:
“How many school board meetings and budget committee meetings have you attended to prepare for leadership in the HRCSD?”
“In making school board decisions about school practice, is it most important to you to represent your own personal values OR to understand and represent ALL parents and students in the district, and to make data-driven decisions?”
“What is the total budget of the HRCSD? What percent of that budget is raised directly from property taxes in Hood River County?”
If candidates cannot answer these questions (or at least tell you that they can get the answer for you) then I question their preparation and dedication to being a well-informed school board member.
Some candidates who are running for these positions may have never attended a school board meeting or a budget committee meeting, and they may use the branding slogans of one political party to influence us, rather than letting us know their own goals and values.
Please vote for these experienced and dedicated candidates who know the HRCSD School Board and the folks in their district: Position 1 (Westside to Cascade Locks): Chris Reitz; Position 3 (downtown Hood River): Corinda Hankins Elliott; Position 5 (Dee and Parkdale): David Stuben. In 2025, if you live in Districts 2, 4, and 6, you will be voting for your School Board members, and all Hood River County voters will vote for Position 7, an at-large position representing the whole county.
Pat Evenson-Brady
Hood River
Yes for Christy Christopher
My husband and I would like to urge you to vote for Christy Christopher for the Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District Board. Christy grew up in Hood River and was extremely involved with the community from an early age as well participating as an athlete. We have known Christy since she was a student and John was on the coaching staff when she competed and was impressed with her work ethic and leadership skills. She became a state champion in cross country as well a Division 1 Athlete at Cornell University. She knows the values of living in our community and enrichments that are available to students.
As a child in Hood River she took advantage of the outdoor spaces, the pool and available activities. She has a passion for the value and importance of access to public spaces. She moved back to Hood River in 2017 to raise her family. Opportunities she sees for the county are viable funding and designs that support our diverse needs, a financial plan to integrate Community Education into the Park and Recreation mission and budget, and she recognizes the value of agriculture to our local economy as well as the need to serve our growing community. She sees the need to increase access and decrease barriers to our public spaces including cultural, language, generation, physical ability, gender, and income levels, therefore supporting access to the whole county.
Christy has a Bachelor’s from Cornell, and a Master’s from Stanford University and Boston University covering policy analysis, education and business. She taught secondary math and founded Lolly Tree Toys in Santa Cruz, Calif., with her being responsible for all aspects of business.
Christy has served on elected and appointed boards in Hood River and has extensive experience in grant writing. She served as the STEM Hub director at the Columbia Gorge ESD and is currently the ESD director of human resources and communication. She has worked with diverse stakeholders, monitored finances, developed and implemented strategies, and is an experienced educator.
We encourage you to vote for Christy Christopher!
John and Terri Vann
Hood River
Support Christopher
My name is Christy Christopher and I am running for the board of the Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District.
Running for this position is personal to me. I grew up in Hood River county, in a house my parents built between orchards and hilly forest; nature was my play space.
Growing up, I was self conscious about my hand-me-down clothes and the bright red birthmark on my face. But one of the factors that helped turn my insecurities to confidence was access to youth sports and trails. I became a soccer player and eventually a top-tier cross country athlete. I ran my way from the trails of Hood River County to being a Division I athlete and public policy student at Cornell University.
I’m running today for the kids of our valley and for their families. As someone whose own trajectory was changed by access to fitness, and with three generations of my own family here, I see the many ways that our Parks and Rec District is vital.
It’s the access to swim lessons, a crucial life skill.
It’s a provider of beautiful trails in our urban area.
It’s supporting new park space throughout the county, to meet the needs of a diverse, growing community.
And recently, it’s become the local provider of affordable sports introductions for kids.
If you elect me to the Parks and Rec Board, I will dive in on five priorities: Listening and sharing information with the community in easy-to-understand ways; increasing access and decreasing barriers to Parks and Rec offerings for our whole community; moving forward on the public pool replacement; taking action on feasible plan to sustain the good work Parks and Rec has done in recent years; and, helping ensure a successful transition of the school district community education recreation offerings to Parks and Rec.
You can find out more and contact me at www.christychristopher.com. District residents may choose up to three candidates for HRVPRD; I humbly ask that you vote for me as one of your representatives.
Christy Christopher
Hood River
Vote Sheppard
The Hood River County Library Board has been operating the Hood River County Library for the last 12 years with a small tax base that has been adequate to provide our library service at a reasonable cost to the tax payers. For this to work, it has taken wise leadership by the library board to continue fiscally responsible budgeting and oversight. For the last eight years, Jean Sheppard has served on the Board, providing such leadership so that our Library District is sustainable. Jean is running for reelection on the May ballot and I strongly encourage Hood River County voters to reelect Jean Sheppard so that she can continue with the strong oversight of our Library District.
Mike Oates
Hood River
Support Reitz
I’m writing in support of Chris Reitz for Hood River County School Board. She’s a proven leader and problem solver. During her term our school system has seen one of the highest graduation rates in the state.
I was curious why I hadn’t seen “Yes For Schools” among her opponent Katelyn Logan’s yard signs. After some research digging into her backing, I found “Oregon’s Moms Union,” a right wing organization attempting to take over school boards throughout the state. They proudly list getting support and interviews from OAN, Newsmax, Fox News, and Ron DeSantis.
I would suggest looking deeper into this organization if you’re undecided.
Mike Kitts
Hood River
Commented