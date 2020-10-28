For Wasco and Hood River counties, residential burning regulations have changed along with the switch to autumn.
Oregon Department of Forestry and local fire agencies in both counties have announced that residential barrel and pile burning is allowed from dawn to dus, with a permit.
Call your local fire department in Hood River County; in Wasco County, residents of Mosier and Mid Columbia Fire District should contact those agencies; all others, call Oregon Department of Forestry at 541-296-4626.
