WHITE SALMON — Events and services this week in White Salmon are being canceled due to the heat wave sweeping across the area. With temperatures expected to rise above the 100-degree threshold, city officials are taking action.
According to the announcement, "Due to the excessive heat, Republic Services will run collection routes one-hour early on Wednesday, Aug. 16," and "the White Salmon Farmers Market for Tuesday, Aug. 15 has been canceled due to the high temperatures."
In Klickitat and Skamania counties, there are cooling centers located in White Salmon, Goldendale and Stevenson. Some shelters are only available via request.
City of White Salmon Fire Hall (available via request)
Operating as a Cooling Center only when temps reach 100 degrees, not available as a smoke center.
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 119 NE Church Ave., White Salmon. For questions call 509-493-1133 ext. 203
Father’s House Fellowship
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 207 S. Klickitat Ave., Goldendale. To receive services, call the main office between 9 a.m. and noon. at 509-773-4719. Outside of these hours call 509-261-2491.
WAGAP Emergency Cooling and Smoke Shelter
Adjacent to the Hegewald Center; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 710 SW Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson.
For more information on other cooling centers and cooling kits around the Gorge, please visit WAGAP.org.
