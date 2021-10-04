What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items can also be found online on the Columbia Gorge News website (Gorge Life tab); calendar items are updated daily. Send items to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Refunds
Sept. 18 — Canceled Performance, “As You Like It,” due to weather. Those who purchased a ticket should contact Lynda Dallman, Lynda.Dallman@gmail.com or 541-380-3819, for refund information.
On Stage
Oct. 8-9 & Oct. 15-16 — Constellations, 7:30 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River. Matinee performances Oct. 10 & Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. Tickets $20 adults, $18 for students and seniors at CCA and online at www.columbiaarts.org.
Children and Teens
Oct. 31 — Halloween Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m. at Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River.
Oct. 31 — Dallesport Fire Station Annual Open House and Maze, 5-9 p.m.
Tuesdays — Hood River Squares Chess Club Weekly Tournament, 5-7 p.m. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can also make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Fridays — Children’s Activity, 3-4 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Includes bible study, mission study and fun. Ages 5-12. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
Community Events
Oct. 4 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
Oct. 5 — Cadet Open House, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Hood River Airport. For ages 12-18. For more information, contact Mauree.donahuerevier@orwgcap.org.
Oct. 6 — Columbia Gorge Community College Metallica Scholars Application Due; 45 students will be selected to receive a $1,700 tuition scholarship plus 80% tool and equipment costs. Apply at cgcc.edu/msi.
Oct. 7 — Flu Shot Clinic, 10 a.m. to noon at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center parking lot. With Rite-Aid Pharmacy. Sign up at 541-296-4788, but drop-ins welcome.
Oct. 7 — Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District Meeting, 4-6 p.m. via Zoom. The public may gain access to the meeting by contacting District Manager Heather Hendrixson (Heather@hoodriverswcd.org; 541-386-4588) prior to the meeting and requesting the log in information.
Oct. 7 — Odell Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at Oregon Child Development Coalition, 3485 Early Road.
Oct. 7 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom (in-person meetings are suspend due to COVID); for a link, email susanbgabay@gmail.com or margiest@centurylink.net. Provides a monthly support group meeting for caregivers, friends, and family members of persons with mental illness, meeting the first Thursday of the month.
Oct. 8-9 — Quilt Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, 3020 Wy’east Road. Sponsored by Columbia River Gorge Quilter’s Guild. Displays, demos and mini-classes. More at gorgeguiltersguild.com.
Oct. 9 — Community Yard Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hutson Museum, 4967 Baseline Drive, Parkdale; $5 donation to museum per vendor.
Oct. 9 — Columbia Gorge Grange 87 Meeting, 11 a.m. off Old Hwy 8 near Canyon Road, Lyle.
Oct. 10 — Frighteningly Good Music, 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran ELCA (10th and Union) in The Dalles. Featuring Garry Estep playing the Phelps d’Autremont organ; selections include “Hedwig’s Theme” from “Harry Potter,” Theme from “The Addams Family” and Funeral March of a Marionette. Suitable for all ages; admission by donation. Applicable COVID mandates observed.
Oct. 10 — Harvest Hope for Kids, 1-4 p.m. at The Griffin House, Hood River. A benefit for Safespace Children’s Advocacy Center of the Gorge. Tickets $30 per person; pay at event. Food, live music and live and silent auctions. Ticket information and sales at www.safespacecac.org.
Oct. 12 — Growing Oregon Gardeners: Level Up Series, 3 p.m. via Zoom. Adapting Your Garden and Landscape for Climate Change with Weston Miller; hosted by OSU horticulture experts. Free, open to public. Register at extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/growing-oregon-gardeners-level-series.
Oct. 12 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. via Zoom (in-person meetings are suspend due to COVID); for a link, email belinda.ballah@co.hood-river.or.us. Open to anyone who lost a loved one to suicide. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
Oct. 12 — Land Use 101 Workshop Webinar, 5:30-6:30 p.m. online; contact jackie@thrivehoodriver.org to register. With guest speaker Greg Holmes; learn more about the history, processes, and goals of Oregon’s land use program.
Oct. 14 — Carson Mobile Farmers Market, noon to 2 p.m. at Backwoods Brewing Company, 1162 Wind River Highway; Cascade Locks Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at 300 S.W. WaNaPa Street.
Oct. 15-16 — Radio Amateurs of the Gorge (RAGS) Amateur Radio Technician Exam Review Class, 6-9 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with the exam at 4:30 p.m. Testing for general and extra class licenses also available. Class limited to 25; registration required to Kevin Widener, kevin.widener@gmail.com or 509-528-9565.
Oct. 15-17 — Hood River Harvest Fest, beginning at 1 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Hood River waterfront. No dogs allowed. Per state guidelines, masks required for ages 5 and over, regardless of vaccination status. Tickets at visithoodriver.com/event/hood-river-valley-harvest-fest.
Oct. 16-17— Columbia Gorge Fruit and Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, Odell. Family-friendly; indoor and outdoor vendors, Ranch Sorting competition 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Admis-sion and parking are free. More at www.hoodriverfairgrounds.com.
Oct. 18 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
Oct. 21 — Odell Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at Oregon Child Development Coalition, 3485 Early Road.
Oct. 21 — Birds & Brews, 7-9 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, The Dalles. With pFriem Family Brewers; 21 and over only event. After-hours access to exhibits and a meet and greet with resident raptors. Tickets $18 members and $22 non-members. Tickets are limited and include one complimentary pFriem beer and snacks. Visit www.gorgediscovery.org or call 541-296-8600 ext. 201 for more info.
Oct. 23 — Fifth Annual Witches Walk, 5-10 p.m. in The Dalles; participating businesses on Facebook at The Dalles Witches Walk. Witches Dance on Federal Street at 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event (ag producers only), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hood River. Must preregister at 360-772-2838 or John.Pitman@STERICYCLE.com.
Oct. 28 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event (ag producers only), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in The Dalles. Must preregister at 360-772-2838 or John.Pitman@STERICYCLE.com.
Oct. 28 — Carson Mobile Farmers Market, noon to 2 p.m. at Backwoods Brewing Company, 1162 Wind River Highway; Cascade Locks Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at 300 S.W. WaNaPa Street.
Oct. 29 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event (ag producers and small businesses only), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Wasco. Must preregister at 360-772-2838 or John.Pitman@STERICYCLE.com.
Oct. 30 — Harvest Fest Marketplace, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Featuring local vendors. To become a vendor call 541-298-8533 or email tdcivicauditorium@gmail.com.
Oct. 30 — Halloween Party, 8 p.m. at The Dalles Eagles/Elks, 2006 W. Seventh, The Dalles. Contact the lodge at 541-296-3172 for ticket information. Featuring The Rock Doctors.
Ongoing
Now — Free Organ Lessons. By Garry Estep, Zion Lutheran organist; for individuals or groups for those who play piano and would like to learn how to play a pipe organ. By appointment; contact estepgarry@gmail.com for info.
Daily — Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. More information at www.gorgediscovery.org or call 541-296-8600.
Mondays — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can – all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday, Wednesday and Saturday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 9 a.m. to noon at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Enter via front desk; masks required. No trying on clothes, no refunds. Donations of clothing items now accepted. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesdays — Movement and Yoga, 10 a.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge Chorus, 6-8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bingen. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com. Masks, social distancing. Info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesdays thru Nov. 9 — Persistent Pain Fall Virtual Classes, 1:30-3 p.m. via Zoom. Free, but registration required/link at 541-296-7319. Oct. 5: Nutrition & Pain Management with Tracy Dugick; Oct. 12: Moving out of Pain with Laurie VanCott; Oct. 19: Building Skills to Address Your Pain with Laurie VanCott; Oct. 16: Medications for Chronic Pain, Part I with Eric Holeman; Nov. 2: Medications for Chronic Pain, Part II with Eric Holeman; Nov. 9: Sleep it Off: The Interaction Between Pain and Sleep with Dr. Paul Cardosi. More at mcmc.net/for-patients-guests/persistent-pain-education-program.
Tuesdays thru Nov. 16 — Mommy Wellness, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom; register at 541-296-7319 or visit mcmc.net. Oct. 5: Infant Massage and Baby Sign; Oct. 12: Return to Running & Exercise; Oct. 19: Early Child Development & Feeding; Oct. 26: Maternal Mental Health and Post Belly Workout; Nov. 2: Nutrition for Mom & Baby and Kegels, Bladder Health, & Exercise; Nov. 9: Sexual Healing, Scar Management & Exercise; Nov. 16: Post-Partum Exercise, Restful Sleep & Mindfulness for Moms.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Gorge Grown Mobile Farmers Markets, thru October. Moro, first and third Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. at Huskey’s 97 Market, 106 Main St.; Maupin, second and fourth Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. at Kaiser Park, 506 Deschutes Ave.; The Dalles, every Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at The Dalles Transit Center, 802 Chenowith Loop Road. Market info, COVID guidelines at www.gorgegrown.com.
First & Third Wednesday — Lyle Good Food Pantry, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Drive-thru service during COVID restrictions. Come in, apply and take food home the same day.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s, The Dalles. Visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Oct. 7: Wendy Patton; CGCC Foundation; Oct. 14: 100 Anniversary and Installation Dinner, no noon meeting; Oct. 21: Dan Foster of Treatment Services; Oct. 28: Dan Spatz of CGCC.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Fridays — Bilingual Conversation Series, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/88382995731. Casual language exchange; part English and part Spanish. Sponsored by Hood River County Library District.
Fridays — Hood River Mobile Farmers Market, noon-2 p.m. at Hawk’s Ridge Assisted Living, 1795 Eighth Street thru October; Lyle Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at Lyle Activity Center, 308 Klickitat Street thru October.
Saturdays — Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Saturday, Dickey Farms, 806 W. Steuben St., Bingen; third Saturday, Tum A Lum Lumber, 408 Highway 35, Hood River; second, fourth and fifth Saturdays, Hood River Supply, 1945 12th St., Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease or concern.
Saturdays — Gorge Grown Farmers Markets: Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot thru Nov. 30; Goldendale Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 903 E. Broadway thru Sept. 25; The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park on Union Street thru Oct. 9 (interested volunteers, email tdfmvolunteer@gmail.com); Stevenson Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the waterfront, 140 SW Cascade Ave., thru Oct. 9. Market info, COVID guidelines at www.gorgegrown.com.
Saturdays — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
Saturdays — Saturday Night Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
