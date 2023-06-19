What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Community events
June 19 — Unit 20, Oregon Retired Educators Meeting, noon at Tabby’s Restaurant, Hood River Golf Course, 1850 Country Club Road. Last meeting until September.
June 19 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
June 20 — NoiseGuy, Charlie Williams, 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles Library (repeat performance will be in Dufur at 1 p.m. and Maupin at 3:30 p.m.). Vocal sound impressionist and kids’ comedian. For kids and adults.
June 20 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
June 20 — Dementia Support Group, 6 p.m. at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles. Hosted by Steve Watkins. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
June 21 — Los Amigos de la Sierra, 5:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library garden. Live mu-sic and Mike’s Ice Cream. All ages.
June 21 — Magic in the Park: Rhys Thomas, 6 p.m. at The Dalles City Park, 707 Union St. The Dalles Public Library and Northern Wasco Co. Parks and Rec. Juggling and comedy.
June 22 — Let’s Talk Show Animals, 4 p.m. at Hood River Supply (Hood River location) conference room. Educational event, raffle prizes, more.
June 22 — Mercado del Valle, 4-6 p.m. at the Odell Neighborhood Park, 3167 Tamarack Road. Gorge Grown Food Network.
June 22— Crop Talk, 5:30 p.m. at Kelly & Friends Natural Meats, Parkdale. For farmers, ranchers and agricultural-focused professionals to network and learn from each other. Hosted by Gorge Grown Food Network and Underwood Conservation District. Register communications@gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.
June 23 — Summer Movie Kickoff, 5 p.m. at the Hood River Library. For teens. Showing of one of the worst movie musicals with fake felines.
June 24 — Parking Lot Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Live music 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 40 booths.
June 24 — Mosier Fest, noon to 8:30 p.m. at Mosier Community School. Live music, art, handcrafted goods, community booths, food trucks; family friendly. More at mainstreetmosier.org.
June 24 — Teen Foam Party, 5 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Ice cream, music and lots of foam. For teens.
June 25 — 71st Annual Cowboy Breakfast Fundraiser, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Camp Howe — Saddle Club Camp, 14 miles north of Carson off the Wind River Highway (watch for signs). Ham, eggs, all you want pancakes and coffee. Adults $12, 6 and under $7.
June 27 — Talewise Science, 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles Library repeat performance will be in Dufur at 1 p.m. and Maupin at 3:30 p.m.). Explore Newton’s Laws of Motion, air pressure, chemical reactions, more.
June 27 — Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
June 27 — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Annual Installation Picnic, 5:30 p.m. at Rheingarten Park, White Salmon. Food and awards. RSVP to lorahelmerworks@gmail.com.
June 28 — Angel Oscasio, noon at the Cascade Locks Library, 3:30 p.m. at the Parkdale Library, and 5:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Comedian, actor, clown, writer, ukulele player teaches comedy, clowning skills. For kids.
June 28 — Magic in the Park: Victor Johnson, 6 p.m. at The Dalles City Park, 707 Union St. The Dalles Public Library and Northern Wasco Co. Parks and Rec. Music for kids and adults.
July 1 — Lyle Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Adults $10, children 6-12 $5, under 5 free. Eggs and omelets cooked to order and endless pancakes.
July 1 — Leos Club Can and Bottle Collection, 9 a.m. to noon at Rosauers, Hood River. Supports local nonprofits.
July 3 & 17 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
July 4 — Independence Day Celebration, 11:30 a.m. at City Park, 707 Union St., The Dalles. Old fashioned concert by Gorge Winds Concert Band. Bring a blanket or chair and a picnic.
July 4 — Fourth of July Fireworks at the Hood River Waterfront. Hood River Eyeopeners Lions Club fire-works sale, June 30 thru July 6 at the Rite Aid parking lot to help support Lions activities.
July 5 — Amazing Bubble Man, 5:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Bubble art and tricks with Louis Pearl. For kids.
July 5 — Music and Magic in the Park: Dragon Theater Puppets, 6 p.m. at The Dalles City Park, 707 Union St. The Dalles Public Library and Northern Wasco Co. Parks and Rec. Music for kids and adults.
July 5 — Veterans Social Group, 6 p.m. to closing at Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Dinner, drink to all veterans at no charge; active duty, Reservist, National Guard and veterans all welcome.
July 6 — Grief Recovery Method, 6-7 p.m. at the White Salmon Valley Community Library (Sprint/Baker Gallery room), White Salmon. Grief Recovery Method basic educational program with Carola Stepper.
July 6 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6:15-7:45 p.m. at Dalles-Wasco County Library meeting room. CDC guidelines will be followed, with masks available in the foyer of the library. For info, call Barbara at 541-980-7264.
July 6 & 20 — Mercado del Valle, 4-6 p.m. at the Odell Neighborhood Park, 3167 Tamarack Road. Gorge Grown Food Network. July 6, 5 p.m. “Bubble Man” performance; July 20 facepainting with Faces by Jen (Hood River County Library activities).
July 7 — First Friday, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Hood River.
July 7 & 21 — High Prairie Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the High Prairie Community Center, 701 Struck Road, Lyle. First and third Fridays of the month. More at 509-281-0971 or josh7harrison@gmail.com.
July 10 — MNCH Oregon Rocks, 1 p.m. at The Dalles Library (July 11 — 11:30 a.m. at Dufur and 3:30 p.m. at Maupin). Geology adventure. Presented by the University of Oregon Museum of Natural and Cultural History.
July 10 — Monthly Grief Group, 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the White Salmon Pioneer Center, 501 NE Washington St. For anyone grieving a loss. More info at maggie@maggieconverse.com or 503-395-4738.
July 11 — Wasco County Veteran Service Office Veterans Coffee Social, 8 a.m. at Kaino’s Coffee and Pizza, 418 E. Second, The Dalles. For info call 541-506-2502. Second Tuesday of the month.
July 11 — Odell Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info, contact President Norma Curtis, 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
July 11 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Email belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more info.
July 11 & 25 — Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
July 12 — Rhys Thomas Juggling Comedy Show, 5:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Juggling performer. For kids.
July 12 — Music and Magic in the Park: Eric Herman and the Puppy Dogs, 6 p.m. at The Dalles City Park, 707 Union St. The Dalles Public Library and Northern Wasco Co. Parks and Rec. Music for kids and adults.
July 12 — Lyle Community Council, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Activity Center; meets second Wednesday of the month.
July 13 — High Prairie Bingo Night, 6-8 p.m. at 701 Struck Road (between Lyle and Centerville). Food and drinks for sale, cash prizes; minors must be accompanied by an adult 18 or over.
July 13, July 15, July 20 and July 22 — Puncturevine Pulling Volunteer Event, 8:30-11 a.m. at the Hood River Waterfront. With Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District. Info and register at www.hoodriverswcd.org.
July 18 — Red Yarn, 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles Library, 1 p.m. in Dufur and 3:30 p.m. in Maupin. Oregon-based family performer.
July 18 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
July 18 — Dementia Support Group, 6 p.m. at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles. Hosted by Steve Watkins. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
July 19 — Snapdragon Yoga, noon at the Cascade Locks Library and 3:30 p.m. at the Parkdale Library. Themed yoga for children.
July 19 — DJ Zur Foam Party, 5:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library garden. Music, foam machines and ice cream. (Wear clothes that can get wet.) All ages.
July 19 — Music and Magic in the Park: Greta Pedersen & Mark Hanson, 6 p.m. at The Dalles City Park, 707 Union St. The Dalles Public Library and Northern Wasco Co. Parks and Rec. Music for kids and adults.
July 20 — Let’s Talk About End of Life and Death, 7-8:30 p.m. at Crush Cider Café, 1020 Wasco St., Hood River (meeting room). Free. With Carola Stepper.
July 25 — Jay Frasier, 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles Library, 1 p.m. in Dufur and 3:30 p.m. in Maupin. Magic show, family-friendly.
July 26 — Messy Field Day, 5:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library garden. Crafts and out-door fun. For kids.
July 26 — Music and Magic in the Park, 6 p.m. at The Dalles City Park, 707 Union St. The Dalles Public Li-brary and Northern Wasco Co. Parks and Rec. Music for kids and adults.
July 27 — Crop Talk, 5:30 p.m. at Blue Elk Farm & Vineyard, Husum. For farmers, ranchers and agricultural-focused professionals to network and learn from each other. Hosted by Gorge Grown Food Network and Underwood Conservation District. Register communications@gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.
July 28-29 — High Prairie Community Yard Sale and Mini Firehouse Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Maps at the Old Fire Station, 704 Centerville Highway, and the community center. Food and beverages also for sale. More at 509-281-0971 or josh7harrison@gmail.com.
Ongoing
Thru June — Not Just a Footnote: Women Who Shaped Hood River History,Monday thru Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The History Museum of Hood River County. Details at .hoodriverhistorymuseum.org/exhibitions.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Mondays & Thursdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at OSU Extension Office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Questions, samples may be dropped off Monday thru Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., or email hood.osumastergardener@gmail.com.
Monday thru Friday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Shop is a nonprofit store that supports the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday & Friday — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to yogacindy@outlook.com.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 2-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Tuesdays starting June 6 — White Salmon Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. at White Salmon’s City Park. Through Sept. 26.
Tuesdays — Overeater’s Anonymous, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ninth and State streets, Hood River. For more info contact Rebecca at 510-861-2212.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge, 6-8 p.m. at Providence Down Manor, Hood River. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com; info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Wednesdays — Fitness Classes: Mat Pilates, 8:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church, Bingen; Barre 5 p.m. at Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. Loyalty, drop in rates available. ACE certified, longtime local fitness instructor. Call Caroline Elliott, 509-637-3162, for info.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Writing Group, 3-4 p.m. at the Hood River County Library, Columbia Room.
Second Wednesday — Dufur Recreation District Meeting, 7 p.m. at Dufur City Hall. Visit website www.dufurcitypark.org for agenda and virtual attendance information.
Thursdays — Hood River Toastmasters Club, 6:30-8 a.m. via Zoom and in-person at Bette’s Place, downtown Hood River. Drop in or email HRToastmasters@proton.me for link. Improve public speaking, listening and leadership skills.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to noon at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tucker Road. Thru May; membership $25/year. All skill levels welcome. Masks optional. For more info contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Hood River Library. Free, open to all ages.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s; visitors welcome.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Community Playgroup, 10-11:30 a.m. at Hood River Early Childhood Center (formerly Pine Grove Elementary). Free, follows school calendar. For children 0-5 and their parents. For info call 541-386-4919.
Fridays — Storytime in Cascade Locks and Parkdale, 10:30 a.m. at the library branches in those communities. Includes parent playgroups.
Fridays — Fun Friday, 3-4:30 p.m. at The Dalles Library. For kids 5-10 in the John and Jean Thomas Children’s Wing. Arts, crafts, games; each week is different and always fun.
Saturdays — Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot, downtown Hood River (thru Nov. 18); Goldendale Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn at the chamber, 903 E. Broadway (thru Sept 30); The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park, Union and E. Fifth St. (through Oct. 14).
Saturdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as follows: Walmart, 2700 Wasco St., Hood River, first Saturday; Tum-A-Lum, 408 Highway 35, third Saturday; Hood River Supply, 1995 12th St., second and fourth Saturdays.
Saturdays — Makerspace, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library and Crafty Saturdays at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale library branches (same times). Free, for children
Saturdays — Hood River County Library Bookmobile Stop, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Odell Community Park on Tamarack Road. Check out library materials, pick up holds and receive free craft bags.
Saturdays — Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Saturdays — Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Elks, Third and Cascade. Elks/Knights of Columbus scholarship fundraiser supports scholarships and charities. Progressive blackout prize, dinner available for purchase; 18 and older.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, 1 p.m. at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
