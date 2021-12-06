Friends host photography webinar Dec. 9

Friends of the Columbia Gorge host a free, live Zoom webinar, “Photography, Nature and Community,” on Thursday, Dec. 9 beginning at 6 p.m. The live panel includes photographers Ken Pitts, Linda Steider and Nic Raingsey. The discussion will be followed by a moderated Q&A, and is moderated by Kassy Delgado, Friends of the Columbia Gorge’s community engagement specialist.

“Many of us use photography to capture beautiful moments in nature, but photography also has the power to connect, inspire, and uplift individuals and communities, in the Columbia Gorge and beyond,” said a Friends press release. “From promoting stewardship in the Gorge to diversifying representation in the outdoors, these photographers will discuss their motivations behind the lens. Get inspired by their stories and learn the many ways in which you-and your camera-can leave a positive impact on your community.” Register at gorgefriends.org (click “Events”). Pictured above, Catherine Creek, as photographed by Ken Pitts.