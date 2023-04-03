What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Auditions
April 27 & May 2 — Timewinder Tales (formerly Cemetery Tales), 6:30 p.m. at the Bingen Theater, Bingen. The History Museum of Hood River County and Big Britches Productions; actors needed to portray five roles. To audition, actors are asked to write and perform a two minute monologue based on character research.
On stage
April 28-29, May 6, May 11-13 — Little Shop of Horrors (PG), 7 p.m. at the Bingen Theater. Matinee performances April 20 and May 7 at 2 p.m. Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association production. Tickets $30 adults ($20 CGOA members), $10 ages 10-17 and $5 kids under 10. Tickets are available at gorgeorches-tra.org.
Community events
April 3 — The Clothesline Project, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hood River Library conference room. Survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and supporters invited to decorate shirts (provided) and meet with Helping Hands Against Violence staff.
April 3-17 — The Clothesline Project, on display at the lawn near the Hood River County Library. To raise awareness about domestic violence and sexual assault. Helping Hands Against Violence event.
April 3 & 17 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
April 4 — Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Eagle Point, 901 E. Columbia River Way, Bingen, and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waucoma Building, 902 Wasco St., Hood River. Sponsored by Insitu. To register visit www.RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code Insitu, or email Kip.Miller@insitu.com to schedule an appointment.
April 4 — Community Reads: Challenged Lives: Help and Hope in Our Community Panelists, noon at FISH Food Bank Community Room. Resource information from various local social service agencies. Refreshments.
April 4 — 20 Myths about End of Life Topics, 6-7 p.m. at The Dalles Library meeting room, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Free. Hosted by Carola Stepper, Gorge End of Life Services, LLC; 541-399-1919, www.GorgeEndofLifeServices.com or Care@GorgeEndofLifeServices.com.
April 4 — Earth Month Event: Climate Cents, 6:30-8 p.m. at the White Salmon Library. Save money while lowering greenhouse gas emissions. With Cyndi Strid and Kalama Reuter.
April 4 & 18 — Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Tuesdays in April (April 4) — Earth Month Event: Circles of Solace, 5-6 p.m. at Riverside UCC in Hood River, 317 State St. Safe, sacred place to share grief for world, communities and/or personal loss. All welcome.
April 5 — Wasco County Soil & Water Conservation District Board and Annual Meeting, 1 p.m. Hybrid meeting; board will meet in-person and the public is invited to attend remotely via teleconference. Visit www.wascoswcd.org for the meeting agenda and call-in instructions.
April 5: Earth Month Event: Climate Conversation, 4-6 p.m. at the White Salmon Library. Share climate concerns with good listeners from Mama Bears women’s group. Drop in.
April 5 — Community Reads: Riddles in the Dark, 6 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library. Test your knowledge of Tolkien trivia. Snacks and prizes. Adults and teens.
April 5 — Veterans Social Group, 6 p.m. to closing at Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Dinner, drink to all veterans at no charge; active duty, Reservist, National Guard and veterans all welcome.
April 6 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6:15-7:45 p.m. at Dalles-Wasco County Library meeting room. CDC guidelines will be followed, with masks available in the foyer of the library. For info, call Barbara at 541-980-7264.
April 7 — Community Reads: Living Bag End, 3:15 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library. Create a hobbit hole complete with a real growing garden. For school-aged kids.
April 7 — First Friday, 5-8 p.m. in downtown The Dalles. Kickoff of the 2023 First Friday season.
Fridays in April (April 7): Earth Month Event: Wild About Nature, 6-8 p.m. at the White Salmon Library and Mt. View Grange. Nature presentations from Department of Fish and Wildlife scientists.
April 8 — Community Reads: Stocking Bilbo’s Pantry, 12:30 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library. Adults and teens.
April 8-9 — Howard’s Haven Animal Sanctuary Easter Fun Day, by appointment only, 37 Monogan Howard Road. Free; donations accepted but not expected. RSVP to Donette Frolin, 509-945-8362, Ann Slead, 541-571-3485, or Risi Howard, 541-705-7073. Egg hunt, free cocoa, cider and coffee, hayrides, bonfire, more. Picnic tables available.
April 8 — Radio Amateurs of the Gorge Radio License Exam Session, 10 a.m. at the HR Fire Department’s training room, 1785 Meyer Parkway, Hood River. Cost $15 examination fee for those 18 and over; $35 required by FCC for new license once exam is passed. Students in need of mentor, contact w7rags@gmail.com. Register at k7chw@arrl.net. Preregistration is required.
April 8 — Was Your Ancestor Truly Gone or Just Hidden Within the Records, 11 a.m. via Zoom; register at gorgegen.blogspot.com. Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society; presenter Pam Vestal, professional genealogist, author and speaker. Free.
April 9 — Sunrise Service, 6:15 a.m. at Rowena Crest Viewpoint. With Pastor Vicky Stifter. Breakfast and morning worship (10:30 a.m.) to follow at Riverside Church, Hood River.
April 9 — Easter Sunrise Service, 6:30 a.m. at Pulpit Rock, 12th & Court streets, The Dalles. With Rev. Lea Mathieu; livestreamed via Zoom.
April 9 — Bunnies and Brunch, 9 a.m. egg hunt and 9:30-11 a.m. brunch at Backwoods Brewing, Carson. Brunch reservations recommended at 509-427-3412.
April 10 — Friends of the Library, 11 a.m. in the Jean Marie Gaulke Room, Hood River Library; public welcome. More at hoodriverlibrary.org/friends.
April 11 — Wasco County Veteran Service Office Veterans Coffee Social, 8 a.m. at Kaino’s Coffee and Pizza, 418 E. Second, The Dalles. For info call 541-506-2502. Second Tuesday of the month.
April 11 — Odell Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info, contact President Norma Curtis, 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
April 11 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Email belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more info.
April 11 — 20 Myths about End of Life Topics, 6-7 p.m. at the White Salmon Valley Community Library Sprint/Baker Gallery Room, 77 NE Wauna Ave., White Salmon. Free. Hosted by Carola Stepper, Gorge End of Life Services, LLC. More at 541-399-1919, www.GorgeEndofLifeServices.com or Care@GorgeEndofLifeServices.com.
April 11 & 25 — Dementia Support Group, 6 p.m. at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles. Hosted by Steve Watkins. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
April 12 — Community Reads: Hood River Library Book Club, “rough house,” 12:30 p.m. in the Hood River Library meeting room and via Zoom. Link at hoodriverlibrary.org.
April 12 — Community Reads: Adult Art Club, 1 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library. Glow in the dark elven pendant. For adults.
April 12 — Lyle Community Council, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Activity Center; meets second Wednesday of the month.
April 12 — Sense of Place, 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River. “Volcanic Origins of the Columbia River Gorge: A Tangled Tale of Magma and Water” with Leif Karlstrom. Tickets and information at mtadamsinstitute.org/senseofplace.
April 13 — Community Reads: Hobbit Book Discussion, 6 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library.
April 13 — PRIDE Book Club, 6-7 p.m. at The Dalles Library meeting room. “Honey Girl,” a lesbian rom-com. Books available at the desk. Open 18 and older interested in reading LGBTQ+ books.
April 14 — Community Reads: Planted Hobbit Home, 3:30 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library. Create a hobbit hole complete with a real growing garden. For teens.
April 14 — Film: “Wy-Kan-Ush-Pum (Salmon People): A Native Fishing Family’s Fight to Preserve a Way of Life,” 7:30 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, The Dalles. Doors open at 7 p.m. Documentary features plight of salmon of the Columbia and Native people whose lives revolve around them. Q&A to follow. Email events@propublica.org for accommodations.
April 14 & 16 — Music from the Margins, 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River. Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Voci Community Choir. Directed by Corin Parker. New music from new and diverse composers. Tickets at gorgeorchestra.org.
April 15 — Community Reads: Find the Unexpected Party Scavenger Hunt, all day at The Dalles Public Library. Elven Traveling Pouch, noon. Learn the basics of leather working. Adults and teens.
April 15 — Community Reads: Writing Workshop with Tina Ontiveros, 10 a.m. to noon in the Hood River Library meeting room. sign up required at 5 41-386-2535 or hoodriverlibrary.org.
April 15 — Delta Kappa Annual Bingo Fundraiser, 1-4 p.m. at the Hood River Elks Lodge. Tickets $25, in-cludes lunch and two bingo cards. Tickets at Tammy’s Floral, Hood River.
April 15 — Passing It On: The Yasui Family and Japanese Americans in Hood River, 2-4 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Panel discussion with Linda Tamura, Barbara Yasui and Maija Yasui; register at event/passing-it-on-the-yasui-family-and-japanese-americans-in-hood-river.
April 15 — Teen Snack or Dare, 4 p.m. at the Hood River Library’s theater. Free. Ages 11-19; try out different outland-ish foods or take a (librarian approved) dare.
April 15 — Cascade Locks PTO Casino Night Fundraiser, 7-10 p.m. at the Port of Cascade Locks Pavilion, 427 Portage Road. Event is 21 an dover; childcare available as ticket add-on as well as free local shuttle services. Light food, drinks and auction. Tickets $35 (one drink or raffle ticket and $15 casino script to start) at www.CascadeLocksPTO.com.
April 15 & 29 — Hood River Winter Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to noon at Ferment Brewing Company. Open first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month.
April 16 — Community Reads: Presentation by Author Tina Ontiveros, 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library.
April 16 — Ninth Biennial Organ Crawl, 2-5 p.m. as follows in The Dalles: 2-2:20 p.m., St. Peter’s Landmark (Diana Beterbide); 2:40-3 p.m., UCC Congregational (Cheryl Ortega); 3:20-3:40 p.m., First Church of Christ Scientist (E.J. Howe); 4-4:20 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal (Heidi Kohne); 4:40-5 p.m., Zion Lutheran (Garry Estep). Refreshments at Zion at the end of the crawl; free will offering to help fund the next Organ Crawl.
April 17 — 20 Myths about End of Life Topics, 6-7 p.m. at the Stevenson Community Library gallery room, 120 NW Vancouver Ave., Stevenson. Free. Hosted by Carola Stepper, Gorge End of Life Services, LLC. More at 541-399-1919, www.GorgeEndofLifeServices.com or Care@GorgeEndofLifeServices.com.
April 18 — Community Reads: Beorn’s Bees, all day at The Dalles Public Library. Plant bee-friendly seeds in your garden. For school-aged kids. 5:30 p.m. Silver Clay Button, 5:30 p.m. Create a one-of-a-kind button for your elven traveling pouch. Adults and teens.
April 18 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
April 19 — Community Reads: Crafternoon, 3:30 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library. Glow in the dark elven pendant; for teens.
April 19 — Hidden History with Leti Valle Moretti, 7 p.m. at The History Museum of Hood River County. Valle Moretti is one of the present-day women featured in “Not Just a Footnote.” First Hidden History of the season; $10 donation appreciated.
April 20 — Let’s Talk About End of Life and Death, 6-8 p.m. at Crush Cider Café, 1020 Wasco St., Hood River. Free. Hosted by Carola Stepper;, Gorge End of Life Services, LLC; destigmatize talking about these inevitable topics, spark curiosity. Not a bereavement or counseling group or a specific illness support group.
April 21 — Movie Night: Singin’ in the Rain, 5p.m. in the Hood River Library’s theater. Open to all ages; snacks provided. Free.
April 22 — Earth Day River Cleanup, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Nichols Natural Area, in front of the Hampton Inn, near the Hood River pedestrian bridge. RSVP at columbiariverkeeper.org.
April 22 — StoryCorps Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. at The History Museum of Hood River County. Record a short story about yourself or your family, to be archived at the museum.
April 22 — Community Reads: Drink Like Dwarves Mug Making, 3 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library. Make a custom Hobbit themed mug. Adults and teens.
April 21-23 — Northwest Cherry Festival, The Dalles. Family friendly. Parade, a classic car show, a 10k race, and lots of great local music and bands, craft vendors, and a carnival; schedule at thedalleschamber.com/northwest-cherry-festival.
April 24 — 20 Myths about End of Life Topics, 6-7 p.m. at the Hood River County Library meeting room, 502 State St., Hood River. Free. Hosted by Carola Stepper, Gorge End of Life Services, LLC. More at 541-399-1919, www.GorgeEndofLifeServices.com or Care@GorgeEndofLifeServices.com.
April 29 — Día del Niño/Children’s Day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mid Valley Elementary School’s gym. Family activities include games, face painting, live DJ, community resources and more. A free brand new book, treats and prizes will be given to each child. Lunch and beverages provided.
April 29 — The History Museum of Hood River County Blossom Brunch Fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riverside Community Church’s Riverside Room, 317 State St. Peg Lalor is the guest speaker and will share stories of organizing the Gorge Games from 1996-2004. Tickets are $45 and will be on sale soon.
April 29 — Community Reads: The Hobbit Animated Movie (1977), 3 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library.
AARP Tax-Aide
Provides free, IRS certified tax preparation, filing and informational services for community members in need in the Gorge.
Mondays thru April 10 — Columbia Gorge Community College Hood River Campus, 1730 College Way, Hood River, from 2-5 p.m. Appointments for in person and drop off at gorgetaxaide.simplybook.me/v2/#book.
Tuesdays thru April 11 — White Salmon, 501 NE Washington St., from 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments will be in person only, available at 509-493-3068.
Thursdays thru April 13 — Tygh Valley Community Center, 57594 Tygh Valley Road, 9 a.m. to noon for drop off. By appointment only; call 541-395-2598.
Thursdays thru April 13 — Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Place, 2-5 p.m. Appointments for in-person only at gorgetaxaide.simplybook.me/v2/#book.
Saturdays thru April 15 — Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W Ninth St., The Dalles, from 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments for in person and drop off available at gorgetaxaide.simplybook.me/v2/#book.
Ongoing
Thru April 17 — The Clothesline Project, on display at the lawn near the Hood River County Library. To raise awareness about domestic violence and sexual assault. Helping Hands Against Violence event.
Thru June — Not Just a Footnote: Women Who Shaped Hood River History,Monday thru Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The History Museum of Hood River County. Details at .hoodriverhistorymuseum.org/exhibitions.
Mondays thru April 10 — Free Writer’s Workshop, “Write the Novel,” 5:30-7 p.m., in person (March 6, April 10 at The Dalles Library) and via Zoom (other four sessions). With Frank Zafiro, author. More at 541-296-2815 or wascocountylibrary.com/the-dalles-library.
Mondays thru April 24 — Sherman County Seed to Supper Class, 10 a.m. to noon at Rufus City Hall. A second series will begin Tuesdays beginning April 25. Sign up 541-565-3230 or cindy.brown@oregonstate.edu. Free.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday thru Friday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Shop is a nonprofit store that supports the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday & Friday — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to yogacindy@outlook.com.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Overeater’s Anonymous, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ninth and State streets, Hood River. For more info contact Rebecca at 510-861-2212.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge, 6-8 p.m. at Providence Down Manor, Hood River. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com; info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Wednesdays — Fitness Classes: Mat Pilates, 8:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church, Bingen; Barre 5 p.m. at Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. Loyalty, drop in rates available. ACE certified, longtime local fitness instructor. Call Caroline Elliott, 509-637-3162, for info.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Writing Group, 3-4 p.m. at the Hood River County Library, Columbia Room.
Second Wednesday — Dufur Recreation District Meeting, 7 p.m. at Dufur City Hall. Visit web-site www.dufurcitypark.org for agenda and virtual attendance information.
Thursdays — Hood River Toastmasters Club, 6:30-8 a.m. via Zoom and in-person at Bette’s Place, downtown Hood River. Drop in or email HRToastmasters@proton.me for link. Improve public speaking, listening and leadership skills.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tucker Road. Thru May; membership $25/year. All skill levels welcome. Masks optional. For more info contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Hood River Library. Free, open to all ages.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s; visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.
Thursdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Community Playgroup, 10-11:30 a.m. at Hood River Early Childhood Center (formerly Pine Grove Elementary). Free, follows school calendar. For children 0-5 and their parents. For info call 541-386-4919.
Fridays — Storytime in Cascade Locks and Parkdale, 10:30 a.m. at the library branches in those communities. Includes parent playgroups.
Saturdays — Makerspace, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library and Crafty Saturdays at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale library branches (same times). Free, for children
Saturdays — Hood River County Library Bookmobile Stop, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Odell Community Park on Tamarack Road. Check out library materials, pick up holds and receive free craft bags.
Saturdays — Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Saturdays — Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Elks, Third and Cascade. Elks/Knights of Columbus scholarship fundraiser supports scholarships and charities. Progressive blackout prize, dinner available for purchase; 18 and older.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, 1 p.m. at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
Commented