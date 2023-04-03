“Not Just a Footnote: Women Who Shaped Hood River History” has opened at The History Museum of Hood River County and will run through June. Pictured is a WASP uniform worn by Eileen Roach Kesti, a pilot, lobbyist and veteran (1920-2001). The museum is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is located at 300 E. Port Marina Drive.