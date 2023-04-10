The ninth biennial Organ Crawl returns to The Dalles April 16. Pictured is event founder Robert Carsner with the visible pipes of the 1907 Kilgen Organ at St. Peter’s Landmark in 2013. Carsner died in 2014. The Organ Crawl runs from 2-5 p.m. as follows in The Dalles: 2-2:20 p.m., St. Peter’s Landmark (Diana Beterbide); 2:40-3 p.m., UCC Congregational (Cheryl Ortega); 3:20-3:40 p.m., First Church of Christ Scientist (E.J. Howe); 4-4:20 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal (Heidi Kohne); 4:40-5 p.m., Zion Lutheran (Garry Estep).