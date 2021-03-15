‘Postcards from Maryhill’ fundraiser March 20

Maryhill Museum of Art’s annual fundraising event is going online this year, with “Postcards from Maryhill” slated for Saturday, March 20 at 6 p.m.

“This has been a really tough year for everyone,” said Maryhill Executive Director Colleen Schafroth. “Cultural organizations have been especially hard hit by shutdowns. Maryhill was closed most of last season and we canceled our annual fall auction. This event will give us a chance to reconnect with our supporters virtually while raising funds for the museum.”

Billed as a night of stories and connection, the event will offer a behind-the-scenes look at what’s new at Maryhill, testimonials from artists and supporters, as well as an opportunity to win several fun giveaways.

The event is free to attend. For more information and to register, visit avstream.me/maryhill. Registrants will be automatically entered into the giveaway drawings.