What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send items to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
On Stage
Nov. 18-20 — “The Seussification of A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) at The Dalles High School Auditorium. Tickets $10 adults, $8 seniors and children 12 and under. Suitable for all ages.
Dec. 1-2 — Student Directed One Acts Festival, 7 p.m. at the Hood River Valley High School Bowe Theater. Three plays and one film directed by Fiona Larsen-Tesky, Tiffany Bertadillo, Madisyn Quary, Abigail Rankin. No charge, but donations gladly accepted.
Community Events
Now thru Nov. 1-30 — Signups for the Lyle Lions Christmas Baskets. For area served by Lyle School District; pickup Dec. 18 by appointment only. Call 509-365-2872 and leave your name, phone number, where you live, and number of adults and children in the family.
Nov. 15 — CANCELED: Klickitat County Board of Commissioners Board Meeting; will resume regular board meetings Nov. 23.
Nov. 15 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
Nov. 16 — Science Fiction Book Club, 6 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library. “The Martian” by Andy Weir; copies available at front desk. Open to everyone over 18 interested in science fiction. For more information, contact the library at 541-296-2815 or visit wascocountylibrary.com.
Nov. 16 — Agent Orange Meeting, 7 p.m. at the White Salmon Elks Lodge, 124 N.E. Church Ave. American Legion Evan Childs, Post 87, hosts; for Vietnam veterans who may be eligible for compensation because of Agent Orange. Contact Steve Nybroten at 509-637-0577 or Ed LaMotte at 509-493-2212 for more info.
Nov. 17 — Mail a Postcard Day at the Hood River Library. Postcards available all day to create and send at all library branches. All Ages.
Nov. 18 — Thanksgiving Lunch, noon at Hood River Valley Adult Center. Must wear mask, use hand sanitizer and scan for temperature; please do not come if you feel at all unwell. RSVP required at 541-386-2060; limited seating.
Nov. 18 — Family History Essentials: Vital Records, 3-4 p.m. online at fvrl.librarymarket.com/family-history-essentials-vital-records-1. (Registration closes at 3 p.m.) Sponsored by Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries; free.
Nov. 18 — Mid-Columbia Chapter Oregon Hunters Association (OHA) Board and Membership Meeting, 6 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, The Dalles. All welcome.
Nov. 18-Dec. 5 — Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center/Museum Online Auction. Bids open 8 am. Nov. 18 and close Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. Proceeds support the Skamania Historical Society and Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center. More than 150 items available; visit www.32auctions.com/gorgemuseum. Museum open to public at 990 SW Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson.
Nov. 19 — NaNoWriMo Write-in, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Hang out with other writers in the library after hours for some inspiration, comradery, quiet, and maybe some fun office supplies. Open to Teen and Adult writers. RSVP required at hoodriverlibrary.as.me/nanowrimo.
Nov. 19-20 — Holiday Bazaar, noon to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Peter Parish Center, 1111 Cherry Heights Road, The Dalles. Old favorites and new vendors daily.
Nov. 20 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hood River Garbage Service, 3440 Gui-gnard Drive. For more info, call Tri-County Hazardous Waste & Recycling, 541-506-2636, or visit www.tricountyrecycle.com.
Nov. 20 — Mid-Columbia Senior Center Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. More than 25 local artists with handcrafted goods and gifts. Vendor list at midcolumbiaseniorcenter.com.
Nov. 20 — International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, 10 a.m. to noon at Columbia Gorge Community College Hood River Campus, 1730 College Way, room No. 310. Snacks provided; all welcome. More at Belinda.ballah@hoodriercounty.gov or 541-387-6890. Free.
Nov. 20 — Cemetery Tales, 12:30 p.m. in the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center’s M.J. Murdock Theater, The Dalles. Tickets $16 adults, $10 age 16 and under at gorgediscoery.org. More at hoodriverhistorymuseum.org. Live screening and cast talkback; includes museum entrance.
Nov. 20-21 — Clara Shortt Memorial Silent Auction, Nov. 20 from 1-5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (when final bids must be in) at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles.
Nov. 25 — Salvation Army Community Thanksgiving Dinner, hosted by St. Mary’s Academy. Volunteers needed Thanksgiving Day as follows: Set up and kitchen crew, 8 a.m. to noon; serving and delivery, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; cleanup, 2-4 p.m. Call to verify time slots and need, 541-296-6417. To place an order to pickup or have a meal delivered to the same number, or wait outside the drive-thru line at St. Mary’s Academy, 1112 Cherry Heights Road, from noon to 3 p.m. Donations can be mailed to Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1970 The Dalles, OR 97058.
Nov. 25 — Turkey Trot Benefit Run, 8-10:30 a.m., at Columbia Gorge Toyota and Honda (sponsor) to benefit Sorosis Park Revitalization. 5K Run/Walk and Family Fun Run Mile. Costume contest with prizes for first, second and third places. Fees/admission $20 for 16 years and older, 15 and under free. For more info, call Melissa Diss, 541-965-2031.
Nov. 25 — Twin Tunnels Turkey Trot, 9:30 a.m. kids race, 10 a.m. 5K and 12K start. Day of registration 8:45-9:45 a.m.; online at www.eventbrite.com/e/turkey-trot-fun-run-tickets-202201408857. All proceeds support Mosier Community School. State park pass required to park at visitor’s center ($5 day pass; carpooling recommended).
Nov. 25-26 — All Klickitat County Offices Closed for Thanksgiving holiday.
Nov. 25-26 — Hood River Valley Adult Center Closed for Thanksgiving holiday.
Nov. 26 — Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission Free Day. Visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits.
Nov. 26 — Downtown Country Festival, 1-4 p.m. behind Route 30, The Dalles. Mrs. Claus, animals, games, vendors, crafts and food; sponsored by JD Smith Jewelers and The Dalles Main Street. Please follow COVID guidelines.
Nov. 26 — 32nd Annual Starlight Parade and Community Tree Lighting, 6 p.m. beginning at W. Sixth and Webber, then through downtown; ends at The Dalles Chamber of Commerce. Tree lighting follows parade. More at events@thedalleschamber.com.
Nov. 27 — Local Marketplace, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom at The Civic Auditorium., 323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. (Interested venders should call 541-298-8533).
Thru Nov. 27 — Hood River County Christmas Project Registration. All 2021 family registrations will be done online via the bilingual registration page at www.hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com. Registering families will choose a food gift card from one of two local grocery stores and a toy gift card for each child (0-18 years old) from a local store.
Nov. 27 — Small Business Saturday.
Nov. 27-Dec. 23 — Hood River Holidays: Window Display Contest.
Nov. 28 — Cascade Singers Christmas Concert, 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, 10th and Union, The Dalles. Free and open to the public; families are encouraged to attend. Donations accepted for the church’s music program. Ends in a sing-along.
Dec. 1 — Veterans Social Group, 6 p.m. to closing at Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Dinner, drink to all veterans at no charge; active duty, Reservist, National Guard and veterans all welcome.
Dec. 1 — Film Screening: “He Named Me Malala,” 6-9 p.m. at Sunshine Mill, 901 E. Second, The Dalles. Hosted by Gorge Tech Alliance and Gorge Women in STEM. Free, but tickets are limited; RSPV a crg-ta.org/event/gwis-drive-up-movie-screening-he-named-me-malala.
Dec. 1-7 — Festival of Trees; view online at www.facebook.com/ MidColumbiaHealth Foundation or www.mcmc.net/foundation. Donations instead of auction; will support the Celilo Cancer Center Fund and the purchase of a new linear accelerator for radiation therapy.
Dec. 1-12 — 12 Days of Dogs and Cats Holiday Auction; benefits Home At Last. More at homeatlasths.org.
Dec. 2-4 — High Prairie Christmas Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 701 Struck Road, Lyle (Community Center). Proceeds to HPCC firefighters and the center; local vendors; hot dogs, chips, soda and dessert available for purchase.
Dec. 3 — Hood River Holidays: Downtown Festival and Tree Lighting and Static Parade, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Hood River.
Dec. 3-4 — Twin Bridges Museum Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum in Lyle.
Dec. 3-5 —19th Annual Nativities in the Gorge Community Nativity Display, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Stevenson. Free admission and refreshments, hands-on children’s area and musical performances by local artists.
Dec. 3-Jan. 7 — Holiday Market at Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Opening reception Dec. 3, 5-7 p.m. Small works by local and regional artists (cards, jewelry, paintings, ceramics, wearable items, more). More at www.columbiaarts.org.
Dec. 4 — I’m Dreaming of a White Salmon Holi-Day Event. Santa’s Breakfast and Bazaar, 7:30-11:30 a.m. at Henkle Middle School; noon, White Salmon shops open; 2-5 p.m. White Salmon Community Library Wassail Event (family friendly and all ages); 4-6 p.m., outdoor fire pits around White Salmon Holiday Tree at Riverview Bank; around 5 p.m., lighting of the White Salmon holiday tree and menorah.
Dec. 4 — Cascade Singers Christmas Concert, 2 p.m. at United Church of Christ Congregational, Fifth and Court, The Dalles. Free and open to the public; families are encouraged to attend. Donations accepted for the church’s music program. Ends in a sing-along.
Dec. 4-31 — The Dalles Art Center Holiday Show, Tuesday thru Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the gallery, 220 E 4th St., The Dalles. Treasures from local artists. More at www.thedallesartcenter.org.
Dec. 5 — The Dalles Organ Crawl starting at 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s Landmark, downtown The Dalles, then traveling to Zion Lutheran, United Church of Christ Congregational, Christian Science Society and ending at St. Paul’s Episcopal. Each performer will present 20-25 minutes of music with a special holiday theme. Free, open to public; families encouraged to attend.
Dec. 6 — Fall Prevention Webinar, 1-3 p.m. Register by phone at 541-506-3512 or email at Information@capeco-works.org. Free; sponsored by CAPECO’s Area Agency on Aging and Providence Health & Services.
Dec. 10 & Dec. 12 — Christmas Through the Ages and Around the World, 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 12; venues TBA. Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Voci Choir; concert of inspired music for the season. Tickets and additional info at www.gorgeorchestra.org.
Dec. 11 — Christmas Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Route 30 Burgers, Bottles & Brews, 317 E. Second St., The Dalles.
Dec. 11-12 — Last Chance Holiday Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds in Odell. Parking and admission are free.
Dec. 11-12 — Maupin Winter Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Maupin Legion Hall. Handmade crafts, cloth-ing exchange and bake sale to raise money for local women in need.
Dec. 12 — Cascade Singers Christmas Concert, 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal, 1805 Minnesota St., The Dalles. Free and open to the public; families are encouraged to attend. Donations accepted for the church’s music program. Ends in a sing-along.
Dec. 13-16 — Fire Departments Christmas Lighted Truck Parade, 6-9 p.m. through Hood River County as follows: Dec. 13, Odell and Pine Grove; Dec. 14, Parkdale and Dee; Dec. 15, West Side and Hood River; and Dec. 16, Cascade Locks. A route schedule will appear in Columbia Gorge News.
Dec. 13-25 — Hood River Holidays: Free Downtown Parking.
Thru Dec. 14 — Tree of Joy Donations Accepted. Donor shopping lists available. Gifts should be wrapped and clearly indicate the family and children numbers assigned. Deliver to Bingen Food Bank; families will start picking up gifts on Dec. 16. Organizations sought to help with the effort coordinated by Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) Food Bank. Contact patty@wagap.org or call 509-493-2662 ext. 207.
Dec. 17-18 — The Groove Project Grooves Christmas, 7:30 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River. Featuring Tim Mayer, Joanna Grammon, Dave Henehan, Jon Green and Mike Grodner. Tickets $25 at the door or columbiaarts.org; those 12 and over must present proof of full vaccination and all must wear a mask.
Dec. 18 — Cascade Singers Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Landmark, downtown The Dalles. Free and open to the public; families are encouraged to attend. Donations accepted for the church’s music program. Ends in a sing-along.
Ongoing
Now — Free Organ Lessons. By Garry Estep, Zion Lutheran organist; for individuals or groups for those who play piano and would like to learn how to play a pipe organ. By appointment; contact estepgarry@gmail.com for info.
Daily — Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. More information at www.gorgediscovery.org or call 541-296-8600.
Mondays — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday, Wednesday and Saturday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 9 a.m. to noon at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Enter via front desk; masks required. No trying on clothes, no refunds. Donations of clothing items now accepted. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesdays — Movement and Yoga, 10 a.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge Chorus, 6-8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bingen. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com. Masks, social distancing. Info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesdays thru Nov. 9 — Persistent Pain Fall Virtual Classes, 1:30-3 p.m. via Zoom. Free, but registration required/link at 541-296-7319. Nov. 9: Sleep it Off: The Interaction Between Pain and Sleep with Dr. Paul Cardosi. More at mcmc.net/for-patients-guests/persistent-pain-education-program.
Tuesdays thru Nov. 16 — Mommy Wellness, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom; register at 541-296-7319 or visit mcmc.net. Nov. 9: Sexual Healing, Scar Management & Exercise; Nov. 16: Post-Partum Exercise, Restful Sleep & Mindfulness for Moms.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
First & Third Wednesday — Lyle Good Food Pantry, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Drive-thru service during COVID restrictions. Come in, apply and take food home the same day.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tuck-er Road, Hood River. Thru May. Membership $25/year. Masks and vaccinations required. FISH and Spirit of Grace Church do not endorse or sponsor the event. For information contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s, The Dalles. Visitors welcome. More in-formation at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Nov. 11: No meeting — Kiwanians help with Veterans’ Day parade line-up, Sixth & Webber, 10 a.m. (parade starts at 11 a.m.); Nov. 18: Jennifer Deutsch, President of the Anchorage, AK Kiwanis Club talks about bullying prevention efforts; Nov. 26 (Friday): Kiwanians help with Starlight Parade line-up, Eighth & Cherry Heights, 4 p.m. (Parade starts at 6 p.m.).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Movement and Resets, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Exploring restorative movement patterns. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Saturdays — Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Saturday, Dickey Farms, 806 W. Steuben St., Bingen; third Saturday, Tum A Lum Lumber, 408 Highway 35, Hood River; second, fourth and fifth Saturdays, Hood River Supply, 1945 12th St., Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease or concern.
Saturdays — Gorge Grown Farmers Markets: Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot thru Nov. 30. Market info, COVID guidelines at www.gorgegrown.com.
Saturdays — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
Saturdays — Saturday Night Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, noon at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Children and Teens
Tuesdays — Hood River Squares Chess Club Weekly Tournament, 5-7 p.m. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can also make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Fridays — Children’s Activity, 3-4 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Includes bible study, mission study and fun. Ages 5-12. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
