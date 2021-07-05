The Original Wasco County Courthouse is back on its normal summer schedule after the COVID-19 closures. Days and hours are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The historic structure is located at 410 W. Second Place in The Dalles. Admission charge is $3 per adult, $2 for ages 12-18, $2 per person for organized tours, and $1 for children ages 6-12. School groups are excepted but donations are appreciated. For further information please leave a message at 541-296-4798 or send an email to OriginalCourthouse@gmail.com.