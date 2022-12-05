What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Community Events
Dec. 5 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
Dec. 5-7 — 18th Annual Dallesport Christmas Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food also available. Profits donated to the Dallesport Fire Department and the Community Council.
Dec. 6 — Dementia Support Group, 6 p.m. at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles. Hosted by Steve Watkins. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Dec. 6 & Dec. 8 — Tree of Remembrance Light up a Life Events, 5 p.m. Dec. 6 at Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, and Dec. 8 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River.
Dec. 7 — Veterans Social Group, 6 p.m. to closing at Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Dinner, drink to all veterans at no charge; active duty, Reservist, National Guard and veterans all welcome.
Dec. 7 — Sense of Place, 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River. “The Iconic Mitchell Point Tunnel Returns” with Tova Peltz and Kevin Price. Tickets and information at mtadamsinsti-tute.org/senseofplace.
Dec. 8 — Hood River County Democrats meeting, 6-7 p.m., usually at the Hood River Library, downstairs, and by zoom. More info at HRCDems.org.
Dec. 8 — PRIDE Book Club, 6-7 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. Open 18 and older interested in reading and discussing LGBTQ+ books. Refreshments. “The Long Call” by Ann Cleeves; books available at the library.
Dec. 9 — Llama Day, all day at the Hood River Library. For teens; crafts in the makerspace, scavenger hunt for library llamas, finishing the day with a showing of The Emperor’s New Groove. Scavenger hunt prizes for all ages.
Dec. 9 — Skamania’s Artists of Tomorrow Exhibit Open House, 6-8 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum, Stevenson. All-youth art exhibit for grades K-12. Free; hot chocolate and cookies served.
Dec. 9 — Winter Songs, 7 p.m. (doors open 6:15 p.m.) at The Dalles UCC Church, 111 E. Fifth St. Featuring Sid Ditson and Don Henson; created by Kathryn Clair. Tickets at the door, $10-20 suggested donation.
Dec. 9 & Dec. 11 — Christmas Pops, 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center, Odell. Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Voci Choir presents holiday classics. Includes audience singalong. Tickets at gorgeorchestra.org.
Dec. 10 — Goldendale Farmers Market Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Goldendale Grange, 228 E. Darland St., Goldendale. Vendor application due Dec. 1; info at 509-250-3638 or stop by the Goldendale Chamber.
Dec. 10 — Christmas Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gateway Church, 1111 Dry Hollow Road, The Dalles.
Dec. 10 — Mill A Last Minute Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Evergreen Community Church, 432 Jessup Road, Cook (Mill A).
Dec. 10 — Maupin Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Maupin American Legion Hall, 311 Deschutes Ave. Vendors email coordinator@maupinoregon.com or call 541-993-1708 for details.
Dec. 10 — Lyle Grange Meeting, 11 a.m. at Columbia Grange 87 off Old Highway 8 near Canyon Road; potluck at noon. Second Saturday.
Dec. 10-11 — Last Chance Holiday Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, 3020 Wy’east Road, Odell. Parking and admission are free.
Dec. 10 — Holiday Open House, 2-4 p.m. at the History Museum of Hood River County. Free admission; music and refreshments. Holiday Brass performs 2 p.m. and Harmony of the Gorge 3 p.m.
Dec. 10 — Holiday Spectacular IV, 7 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Live music for the whole family. Tickets $20 online and at Sawyer’s Ace Hardware, or $25 at the door.
Dec. 10 & Dec. 17 — Marketplace at The Civic, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium.
Dec. 11 — United Way Aaron Meyers Christmas Concerts, 1 p.m. kid’s concert (tickets $10 kids 12 and under, $12 adults) and 4 p.m. ($85 preferred, $30 general, $15 kids 12 and under) at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. Tickets at Waucoma Bookstore or email unitedwayofthecolumbiagorge@gmail.com, or at the door. Annual fundraiser.
Dec. 11 — Cascade Singers Christmas Concert, 2 p.m. in the sanctuary at Zion Lutheran Church ELCA, located at the corner of 10th and Union, The Dalles. Free; donations accepted.
Dec. 12 — OSU Columbia Gorge Winter Pesticide Training, 1-4:30 p.m. at CGCC The Dalles Campus, Building 2, third floor lecture hall (400 E. Scenic Drive). Class covers pest management considerations for wheat and cherry producers. Class $20 with 4 ODA pesticide credits anticipated, possibly WSDA credits as well. Registration encouraged at beav.es/5YQ, or email jacob.powell@oregonstate.edu, or call 541-298-3581.
Dec. 13 — Odell Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info, contact President Norma Curtis, 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
Dec. 13 — Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Dec. 13 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Email belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more info.
Dec. 13 — Lyle Community Council, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Activity Center; meets second Tuesday of the month.
Dec. 14 — Cascade Singers Christmas Concert, 11 a.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, Ninth and Cherry Heights, The Dalles.
Dec. 14 — OSU Mid-Columbia Calving Class for Beef Producers, 4:30-8 p.m. at CGCC The Dalles Campus, Building 2, third floor lecture hall (400 E. Scenic Drive). Hands on training for calving in beef and dairy cows, along with common calving problems and diseases, nutritional management, and other considerations. Free class with light dinner; register at beav.es/5YS or email jacob.powell@oregonstate.edu or call 541-298-3581.
Dec. 15 — Insitu Blood Drive. Eagle Point, 901 E. Columbia River Way, Bingen, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Waucoma Building, 902 Wasco St., Hood River, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register at www.RedCrossBlood.org; sponsor code: Insitu.
Dec. 15 — Hidden Histories: Vegetarian Pioneers, 7-8 p.m. at the History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, or via Zoom (register at bit.ly/3wkbuVv). With Seth Tibbot. Free in person event; suggested donation $10. Proof of vaccination required for entry. More at info@hoodriverhistorymuseum.org or 541-386-6772.
Dec. 15 — Cascade Singers Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal, 1805 Minnesota St., The Dalles. Free; donations accepted.
Dec. 16 — OSU Mid-Columbia Wheat Pesticide Workshop, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Sher-man County Extension Office (66365 Lonerock Road, Moro). Pest management considera-tions for wheat farmers. A light lunch will be provided following the class sponsored by BASF. Class costs $20 with 4 ODA pesticide credits anticipated. Registration is encouraged online at beav.es/5YQ, email jacob.powell@oregonstate.edu, or call 541-298-3581.
Dec. 16 & Dec. 18 — Gorge Winds Concert, 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Zion Lutheran, 101 W. 10th, The Dalles. Suggested donation: General admission $10, families $20, children under 12 free. Traditional Christmas arrangements, Eighth Candle (prayer and dance for Hanukkah) and a sing-along.
Dec. 17 — Hood River Winter Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to noon at Ferment Brewing Company. Open first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month.
Dec. 17 — Family Movie Matinee, 3 p.m. at the Cascade Locks library. All ages; pizza, snacks and drinks provided. Sponsored by City of Cascade Locks.
Dec. 17 — Cascade Singers Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Landmark, The Dalles. Free; donations accepted. Includes An Appalachian Folk Christmas Cantata and Selections from Handel’s Messiah.
Dec. 18 — Children’s Chapel Mini-Service, 2-3 p.m. at the Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River. Mid-Columbia Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s Religious Exploration program; short, kid-focused service, followed by craft or activity. Space is limited.
Dec. 18 — Cascade Singers Christmas Concert, 2 p.m. The Dalles UCC Congregational, 111 E Fifth St., The Dalles. Free; donations accepted.
Dec. 19 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
Dec. 20 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
Dec. 20 — Dementia Support Group, 6 p.m. at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles. Hosted by Steve Watkins. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Dec. 21 — Holiday Parties, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Parkdale and Cascade Locks library branches.
Dec. 21 — Winter Solstice Mini-Golf, 8 p.m. at the Hood River Library. For teens. Compete for prizes; snacks provided. Registration by parent or guardian required at waiverfile.com/b/Hood RiverCountyLibraryDistrict.
Dec. 22 — Holiday Party, 3-5 p.m. in the Hood River Library’s children’s area. Crafts, treats, games, maybe a surprise visit from Santa.
Dec. 22 — Cascade Singers Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. at Christian Science Society, 701 Washington St., The Dalles. Free; donations accepted.
Dec. 26 — Klickitat County Offices Closed in observance of Christmas.
Dec. 27 — Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Jan. 2 — Klickitat County Offices Closed in observance of New Year’s.
Jan. 7 — Family Movie Matinee, 3 p.m. at the Cascade Locks library. All ages; pizza, snacks and drinks provided. Sponsored by City of Cascade Locks.
Jan. 11 — Sense of Place, 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River. “Wildfire in the Gorge: The Good, the Bad, and Lessons from Eagle Creek” with Jessica Hudec and Loretta Duke. Tickets and information at mtadamsinstitute.org/senseofplace.
Ongoing
Thru Dec. 31 — Temporary Exhibit: A Long Road to Travel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Saturday at the History Museum of Hood River County. In partnership with Japanese American Museum of Oregon; Japanese American World War II soldiers. Admission $5 adults, children free.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday thru Friday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Shop is a nonprofit store that supports the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday & Friday — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to yogacindy@outlook.com.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge, 6-8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Oak and Jefferson, Bingen. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com; info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Wednesdays — Fitness Classes: Mat Pilates, 8:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church, Bingen; Barre 5 p.m. at Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. Loyalty, drop in rates available. ACE certified, longtime local fitness instructor. Call Caroline Elliott, 509-637-3162, for info.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Mid-Columbia Car Club Weekly Cruise-In, 5:30 p.m., Burgerville USA, downtown The Dalles.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tucker Road. Thru May; membership $25/year. All skill levels welcome. Masks optional. For more info contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Hood River Library. Free, open to all ages.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s; visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.
Thursdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Community Playgroup, 10-11:30 a.m. at Hood River Early Childhood Center (formerly Pine Grove Elementary). Free, follows school calendar. For children 0-5 and their parents. For info call 541-386-4919.
Fridays thru Dec. 16 — Advent Concert Series, noon at Riverside Community Church, Hood River. Dec. 2: Tess and Patrik Barr and Mo Dickson; Dec. 9: Charles Crosman; Dec. 16: Tim Mayer and friends. Free but donations accepted for future concerts.
Saturdays thru Nov. 19 — Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot (across from Full Sail). Locally produced food, produce and handcrafted items. SNAP EBT, WIC, senior market vouchers accepted; first 20 kids get $2 token (info at orange tent). More at www.gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.
Saturdays — Makerspace, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library and Crafty Saturdays at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale library branches (same times). Free, for children.
Saturdays — Hood River County Library Bookmobile Stop, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Odell Community Park on Tamarack Road. Check out library materials, pick up holds and receive free craft bags.
Saturdays — Teen Game Night, 4-6 p.m. at the Hood River Library in the theater. From cards to Nintendo Switch. Come hang out!
Saturdays — Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Saturdays — Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Elks, Third and Cascade. Elks/Knights of Columbus scholarship fundraiser supports scholarships and charities. Progressive blackout prize, dinner available for purchase; 18 and older.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, 1 p.m. at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
