"The Trouble with Harry" cast are, left to right, Sharon Hull, Viv Rafalowski, Kelly Brown, Janelle Child, Larry Semp and Linda Pyles. The free show (donations accepted) runs Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m., on the newly renovated stage at the Sawyer Hall Theater in the Zion Lutheran Church ELCA, located at the corner of 10th and Union, The Dalles.