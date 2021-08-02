What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items can also be found online on the Columbia Gorge News website (Gorge Life tab); calendar items are updated daily. Send items to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Call to Artists
Aug. 9 — Deadline, “Don’t Quit Your Day Job;” show at Columbia Center for the Arts in September. Apply at www.columbiaarts.org/for-artists.
On Stage
Aug. 20-22 — “The Breath of Life” at Columbia Center for the Arts. Staged reading; Aug. 20 is a fundraiser for CCA and begins at 5:30 p.m.; Aug. 21-22 at 6 p.m. More info at columbiaarts.org.
Reunions
Aug. 6-7 — Hood River Valley High School Class of 1971. Friday at The Gorge White House, 5-8 p.m. and Saturday in the Community Building at the Hood River Co. Fairgrounds. More info at 71hrvhs@gmail.com
Aug. 13 — Hood River Valley High School Classes 2000 and 2001. RSVP by July 31 to bit.ly/3xL6CWO.
Children and Teens
Aug. 2 — Millie’s Place Play & Learn Session, 10-11:30 a.m. at Doppio, 310 Oak, Hood River. For preschool-aged children and their grownups. Free.
Aug. 4 — Millie’s Place Play & Learn Session, 10-11:30 a.m. at Culbertson Park, Sixth St., Hood River. For preschool-aged children and their grownups. Free.
Tuesdays — Hood River Squares Chess Club Weekly Tournament, 5-7 p.m. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can also make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Fridays — Children’s Activity, 3-4 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Includes bible study, mission study and fun. Ages 5-12. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
Community Events
Aug. 2 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
Aug. 3 — Klickitat County Port District No. 1 Regular Meeting, 4:30 p.m. via conference call; dial 425-436-6368 and use access code 7652020#.
Aug. 3 — Hood River Valley Parks and Reck Board Meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/83816574753.
Aug. 4 — Wasco County Board of Commissioners Regular Session, 9 a.m., on Zoom, wascocounty-org.zoom.us/j/3957734524 or call in to 1-253-215-8782 Meeting ID: 3957734524#. Meetings held virtually until further notice due to increase in COVID-19 cases.
Aug. 5 — Odell Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at Oregon Child Development Coalition, 3485 Early Road.
Aug. 5 — Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District Meeting, 4-6 p.m. via Zoom; to access meeting contact Heather Hendrixson (Heather@hoodriverswcd.org; 541-386-4588) prior to the meeting and re-quest login info.
Aug. 5 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom (in-person meetings are suspend due to COVID); for a link, email susanbgabay@gmail.com or margiest@centurylink.net. Provides a monthly support group meeting for caregivers, friends, and family members of persons with mental illness, meeting the first Thursday of the month.
Aug. 5 — Families in the Park at Jackson Park, Hood River. Hit Machine takes the stage at 7 p.m. Eye Openers Lions Club serves hotdogs and hamburgers beginning at 6:30 p.m. (fundraiser), and the HR County Health Department will be onsite from 5:30-7 p.m. to give vaccinations. Admission is free.
Aug. 6 — Mercado del Valle Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at Atkinson Drive, downtown Odell.
Aug. 7 — Lyle Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14.
Aug. 7 — Ninth Annual Solar Wine & Brew Tour 2021, 11 a.m. Sponsored by Solar Oregon. Tours of Idiot’s Grace Winery and Double Mountain Brewery; topics include energy resilience, Hood River Energy Plan, and presentations from hosts. Virtual tour Aug. 10. Tickets at bit.ly/SWT2021.
Aug. 7 — Lyle Grange Meeting, 11 a.m. at Columbia Grange 87 off Old Highway 8 near Canyon Road.
Aug. 10— Growing Oregon Gardeners: Level Up Series, 3 p.m. via Zoom. Season Extension Techniques with Heather Stoven and Nicole Sanchez. Hosted by OSU horticulture experts. Free, open to public. Register at extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/growing-oregon-gardeners-level-series.
Aug. 10 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. via Zoom (in-person meetings are suspend due to COVID); for a link, email belinda.ballah@co.hood-river.or.us. Open to anyone who lost a loved one to suicide. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
Aug. 12 — Carson Mobile Farmers Market, noon to 2 p.m. at Backwoods Brewing Company, 1162 Wind River Highway; Cascade Locks Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at 300 S.W. WaNaPa Street.
Aug. 14 — Upper Valley Community Yard Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hutson Museum, Parkdale. Yard sale, clothes and equipment swap.
Aug. 14 — Cruise the Gorge Events: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Show in the Shade, Riverfront Park, The Dalles. With Parade of Champions 3 p.m.; 3-8 p.m., Neon Cruise downtown The Dalles — preregister at Burgerville; 5-11 p.m. Eagles Car Show, Dinner and Dance at the lodge, 2006 W. Seventh, The Dalles.
Aug. 15 — Dufur Classic Car Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dufur Community Park.
Aug. 15-23 — Klickitat County Fair and Rodeo August, at the fairgrounds in Goldendale. More at klickitatcountyfair.com or www.facebook.com/klickitatcounty.fair.
Aug. 16 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
Aug. 17 — Jaime Herrera Beutler Telephone Town Hall, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; call 1-877-229-8493, passcode 116365. Questions and comments to JHB.house.gov/contact.
Aug. 19 — Odell Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at Oregon Child Development Coalition, 3485 Early Road.
Aug. 19-22 — Wasco County Fair and Rodeo, 81849 Fairgrounds Road, Tygh Valley. More at www.facebook.com/wascofair.
Aug. 20 — Mercado del Valle Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at Atkinson Drive, downtown Odell.
Aug. 21 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hood River Garbage Service, 3440 Guignard Drive. For more info, call Tri-County Hazardous Waste & Recycling, 541-506-2636, or visit www.tricountyrecycle.com.
Aug. 22 — Wasco County Youth Livestock Auction, 9 a.m. at the Wasco County Fairgrounds, Hunt Park, Tygh Valley. To join The Dalles Chamber Livestock Pool, call 541-296-2231 or email Jes-sie@TheDallesChamber.com no later than 3 p.m. on Aug. 20.
Aug. 26 — Carson Mobile Farmers Market, noon to 2 p.m. at Backwoods Brewing Company, 1162 Wind River Highway; Cascade Locks Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at 300 S.W. WaNaPa Street.
Aug. 26 — Crop Talk, 5:30-7 p.m. For a link, email Dan@ ucdwa.org. Klickitat Canyon Winery. Sponsored by Gorge Grown Food Network, Underwood Conservation District and OSU Extension and held every fourth Thursday.
Aug. 28 — Riverhawk Run, 9 a.m. at Sorosis Park, The Dalles. 3K Run/Walk 5K Run/Walk; prizes for top three in all divisions and races. $10 Pre-Registration for adults, $5 for under 18. $15 Registration the day of (8-8:45 a.m.)
Aug. 28 — The Dalles Moose Lodge 2075 Ribbon Cutting and Community Block Party, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the lodge, 212 E. Second St., The Dalles. Food, live music, bounce houses, family games, beer garden (for purchase) and more. Info at ww.facebook.com/mooselodge2075 (click “events” tab).
Aug. 28 — Eclipsed! Fundraiser, 6 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium, The Dalles. Dinner and play begin at 7 p.m. Masked ball, dinner theater with audience participation and murder mystery. Tickets at Klindt’s or The Civic Box office, 541-298-8533. Limited tickets available.
Ongoing
Now — Free Organ Lessons. By Garry Estep, Zion Lutheran organist; for individuals or groups for those who play piano and would like to learn how to play a pipe organ. By appointment; contact estepgarry@gmail.com for info.
Thru Aug. 14 — Hood River County Library Summer Reading. For birth thru adult, online or in person. Sign up at hoodriverlibrary.org/summer-reading. Full events calendar at www.hoodriverlibrary.org/events.
Daily — Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. More information at www.gorgediscovery.org or call 541-296-8600.
Monday, Wednesday and Saturday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 9 a.m. to noon at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Enter via front desk; masks required. No trying on clothes, no refunds. Donations of clothing items now accepted. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesdays — Movement and Yoga, 10 a.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Tuesdays — White Salmon Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. at Rheingarten Park; thru Sept. 14.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge Chorus, 6:30-8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bingen. Masks, social distancing. Info at 541-490-2481.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Gorge Grown Mobile Farmers Markets, May thru October. Moro, first and third Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. at Huskey’s 97 Market, 106 Main St.; Maupin, second and fourth Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. at Kaiser Park, 506 Deschutes Ave.; The Dalles, every Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at The Dalles Transit Center, 802 Chenowith Loop Road. Market info, COVID guidelines at www.gorgegrown.com.
First & Third Wednesday — Lyle Good Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Drive-thru service during COVID restrictions. Come in, apply and take food home the same day.
Wednesdays & Saturdays thru August — Thrift Shop, 9 a.m. to noon at Hood River Valley Christian Church, Hood River. Volunteers needed to work shifts at the shop; call 541-806-4011 for details.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s, The Dalles. Visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Aug. 5: D-21 up-date by former board chair John Nelson and new chair Jose Aparicio; Aug. 12: David Warden, new executive director of Mid-Columbia Medical Center Health Foundation; Aug. 19: School Board Member Rebecca Thistlethwaite reports on the North Wasco Co. Education Foundation; Aug. 26: Club business; Aug. 29: Kiwanians serve Community Meal.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Thursday, Friday, and Saturday — The Original Wasco County Courthouse Open, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 410 West Second Place, The Dalles. Masks required and COVID-19 precautions observed. Admission free to members and $3 per adult; families welcome.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Fridays — Bilingual Conversation Series, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/88382995731. Casual language exchange; part English and part Spanish. Sponsored by Hood River County Library District.
Fridays — Hood River Mobile Farmers Market, noon-2 p.m. at Hawk’s Ridge Assisted Living, 1795 Eighth Street thru October; Lyle Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at Lyle Activity Center, 308 Klickitat Street thru October.
Saturdays — Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Saturday, Dickey Farms, 806 W. Steuben St., Bingen; third Saturday, Tum A Lum Lumber, 408 Highway 35, Hood River; second, fourth and fifth Saturdays, Hood River Supply, 1945 12th St., Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease or concern.
Saturdays — Gorge Grown Farmers Markets: Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot thru Nov. 30; Goldendale Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 903 E. Broadway thru Sept. 25; The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park on Union Street thru Oct. 9 (interested volunteers, email tdfmvolunteer@gmail.com); Stevenson Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the waterfront, 140 SW Cascade Ave., thru Oct. 9. Market info, COVID guidelines at www.gorgegrown.com.
Saturdays — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
Saturdays — Historical Twin Bridges Museum, noon to 5 p.m. at 403 E. Klickitat St., Lyle. Admission by donation. Thru Sept. 4.
