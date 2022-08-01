First Friday — the second of the summer — returns to downtown Hood River on Aug. 5 from 5-8 p.m. Oak Street from First to Sixth streets will be closed for vehicle traffic beginning at 4:30 p.m. The August First Friday theme is “Hot August Nights” and includes a car show, vendors, music, and games for kids and adults. For more information on Visit Hood River and Hood River County Chamber of Commerce, visit www.visithoodriver.com.