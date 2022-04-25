St. Joseph’s plant sale returns April 30

St. Joseph’s community plant sale is on Saturday, April 30, across from Harvest Market in White Salmon.

“This huge event happens every spring and features an abundant choice of plants grown locally by Vanguard Nursery,” said a church press release. “Bob Landgren opened Vanguard Nursery 40 years ago in Bingen. This is the nursery you see crossing the Hood River Toll Bridge into Washington.

“When people talk about supporting local businesses and organizations, this event takes it a step further: It’s a local fundraiser, selling plants grown locally, by a local business, with local employees, benefiting our local community,” continued the press release.

The sale is an annual fundraiser for the church.