What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
On Stage
April 28-29 — “Spin: A Musical Myth,” 7 p.m. at The Dalles High School. Tickets $10 students/adults and $8 seniors/children under 12. Doors open 6:30 p.m.
Reunions
July 11 — HRVHS Class of 1972 Reunion (50th), 2-7 p.m. at Divots Restaurant at Indian Creek Golf Course. Info, RSVP to Lisa Perkins, lisaperk123@gmail.com.
Community Events
Now — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Sale online ordering. Drive-thru pickup May 5-6; blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga.
April 26 — The Mindfulness Movement, 6:30 p.m. online at fvrl.kanopy.com/product/mindfulness-movement (Kanopy video platform); preregister at fvrl.librarymarket.com/events/month. Stevenson Grange “Critical Issues Of Our Times” film series.
April 29 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Moro Road Department, Fourth and Hood streets. For rural households and businesses; pre-registration is required at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529.
April 29 — Dia de los Niños/Children’s Day, 3-5 p.m. at Mid Valley Elementary School. Every child receives a new book and each family a goodie bag.
April 30 — Simplicity Sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at- Hood River Valley Christian Church Fellowship Hall. Supports youth program activities and camp scholarships.
April 30 — Writing Workshop with Brian Fies, 10-11:30 a.m., Hood River Library or Zoom. Preregistration needed at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org. Hood River County Reads event.
April 30 — Goldendale Litter Pickup, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; meet at Goldendale High School, 525 E. Simcoe D. Community members needed to help clean up within the city limits.
April 30 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Barlow Ranger District, Dufur. For rural households and businesses; pre-registration is required at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529.
April 30 — Hood River Cider Fest, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, 3020 Wy’east Road. More at www.hoodriverciderfest.com.
April 30 — Laser Tag, 7 p.m. at the Hood River Library. For ages 12-20; sign up to join rounds of laser tag after hours in the library. Snacks, game equipment provided. Limit 20 participants. Register at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
May 1 — Presentation: Cartooning in a Firestorm, 2 p.m., location TBA or Zoom. With Brian Fies, “A Fire Story.” Free and open to all. More at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org. Hood River County Reads event.
May 2 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
May 2 — Author Event, 6 p.m. at The Dalles Library. Nancy Wesson, “I Miss the Rain in Africa.” Q&A, light refreshments. Livestreamed @thedalleswascocountylibrary on Facebook.
May 2 — “Screenagers” Community Viewing, 6:30 p.m. at the Columbia High School library. Challenges teenagers face growing up in a digital world. All parents from all schools welcome.
May 3 — “Train of Tears” Event, 6:30 p.m. at Riverside Community Church, 317 State St., Hood River. With Janet Hamada and Maija Yasui; “Lessons from Heroes in our Past: The Japanese Experience in Hood River.” In recognition of 80th anniversary of forced Japanese internment.
May 3 — Firewise Living in the Gorge, 7 p.m., location TBA or Zoom. With Glenn Ahrens, OSU Forestry. Free and open to all. More at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org. Hood River County Reads event.
May 4 — Field Trip: Fire Ecology at Dry Creek, 10 a.m. With Glenn Ahrens and Bill Weiler. Free and open to all. More at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org. Hood River County Reads event.
May 4 — Veterans Social Group, 6 p.m. to closing at Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Dinner, drink to all veterans at no charge; active duty, Reservist, National Guard and veterans all welcome.
May 4 — Hood River County Library Book Club, 6:30 p.m. in the library meeting room and on Zoom. “Symphony for the City of the Dead.” More at info@hoodriverlibrary.org or call 541-386-2535.
May 5 — Pub Talk, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Bargeway Pub, 1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles. Networking event for business owners, entrepreneurs. Free, all welcome. Hosted by MCEDD, The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce and Small Business Development Center (CGCC).
May 5 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom; for a link, email margiest@centurylink.net. Provides a monthly support group meeting for caregivers, friends, and family members of persons with mental illness.
May 6 — First Friday, 5-8 p.m., downtown The Dalles. Theme: Locally produced goods, food and beverages.
May 7 — Lyle Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Adults $7, children 6-12 $4, under 6 free. Eggs and omelets cooked to order and endless pancakes.
May 7 — Leos Club Can and Bottle Collection, 9 a.m. to noon at Rosauers, Hood River. Supports local nonprofits.
May 7 — Make Soup, Not Waste Scrappy Cooking Demo, 2-3 p.m. (online event). With chef and author Anne-Marie Bonneau. List of items needed will be included in confirmation email; for questions or registra-tion info, email michelleam@klickitatcounty.org.
May 7 — Take Me Back to Chicago Tour, 7:30 p.m. at Hood River Middle School Auditorium. Featuring Danny Seraphine, co-founder member of Chicago. Supports Hood River County Education Foundation. Tickets at TicketTomato.com (reserved seating).
May 9 — Friends of the Library, 11 a.m. in the Jean Marie Gaulke Room, Hood River Library; public welcome. More at hoodriverlibrary.org/friends.
May 10 — Odell Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info, contact President Norma Curtis, 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Club needs black gallon pots for June 4 plant sale; drop off at 4185 Hays Drive or call Curtis for pickup.
May 10 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. online. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Email belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more info.
May 10 — Hood River County Democrats Meeting, 6-7 p.m. either at the Hood River Library or via Zoom (COVID dependent); check hoodriverdemocrats.org or facebook.com/hoodriverdemocrats beforehand for venue information.
May 14 — Fort Dalles Riders Ribbon Cutting, 10 a.m. at 1023 Irvine St., The Dalles, “Amazing Horse Affair.” Led by The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce.
May 14 — Lyle Grange Meeting, 11 a.m. at Columbia Grange 87 off Old Highway 8 near Canyon Road; potluck at noon. Second Saturday.
May 14 — Virtual Tea Party, 4 p.m.; History Museum of Hood River County annual fundraiser. With Eileen Garvin, “The Music of Bees.” Sweet and savory treats and tea (pick up between noon and 1 at Spirt of Grace Church). Individual, tea for two or lecture only; tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-tea-party-tickets-310685547837.
May 15— Children’s Chapel Mini-Service, 2-3 p.m. at the Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River. Mid-Columbia Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s Religious Exploration program; short, kid-focused service, followed by craft or activity. Space is limited; register at mcuuf.breezechms.com/form/3b6189. For more information, visit mcuuf2.org.
May 16 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
May 16 — Writer’s Talk, 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. With April Streeter, “Women on Wheels.” Series held every third Thursday.
May 17 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
May 19-21 — Friends of the Hood River County Library Book Sale, members only (memberships available at door) May 19, 4:30-6:30 p.m.; public sale May 20, noon to 6 p.m.; bag sale (bags available or bring your own; $2 per bag) May 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Gaulke Meeting Room, 502 State St., Hood River.
May 20 — Life Line Screenings at the Hood River Armory, 1590 12th St. Package pricing; 1-877-237-1354 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
May 20 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hood River Garbage Service, 3440 Gui-gnard Drive. Pre-registration is required at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529.
May 21 — Dimes for Dogs Walkathon, 9 a.m. registration, 10:10 walkathon along Riverfront Trail, The Dalles (starts at Home at Last animal shelter). Goodie bag and participation medal. After party starts at noon with live music, beverages, food, dog treats, costume contest (human and canine), raffle prizes, games for kids and more. Proceeds to Home at Last.
May 21 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Dalles Disposal, 1317 W. First St. Pre-registration is required at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529.
May 24 — Walk With Me: A Journey into Mindfulness, 6:30 p.m. online at fvrl.kanopy.com/product/walk-me (Kanopy video platform); preregister at fvrl.librarymarket.com/events/month. Stevenson Grange No. 121 “Critical Issues Of Our Times” film series.
Ongoing
Now — Hood River and The Dalles Household Hazardous Waste Event Registration at tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529. Preregistration will be required for households and small businesses to attend events in order to decrease waiting time in line.
Mondays — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Enter via front desk; masks required. No trying on clothes, no refunds. Donations of clothing items now accepted. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesdays Starting May 3 — Senior Lunch, at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. with lunch served at noon. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays thru May 24 — Mommy and Baby Wellness, noon to 1 p.m.; register at mcmc.net/for-patients-guests/mommy-wellness-program or call 541-296-7319. Free, for new moms with babies up to 2 years. Sponsored by MCMC.
Tuesdays — Movement and Yoga, 10 a.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Mid-Columbia Car Club Weekly Cruise-In, 5:30 p.m., Burgerville USA, downtown The Dalles.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tucker Road, Hood River. Thru May. Membership $25/year. Masks and vaccinations required. For information contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon; Log on between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. Visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. April 28: Social / business meeting, noon at Spooky’s.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Movement and Resets, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Exploring restorative movement patterns. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Fridays — Blue Collar Yoga, 4:30 p.m. at the Hood River Elks. Members $10, non-members $15. With Bill Kupchin; call 907-854-9177 for details. Everyone welcome.
Saturdays — Harmony of the Gorge Chorus, 9 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bingen. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com. Masks, social distancing. Info at 541-490-2481.
Saturdays — Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Saturday, Dickey Farms, 806 W. Steuben St., Bingen; third Saturday, Tum A Lum Lumber, 408 Highway 35, Hood River; second, fourth and fifth Saturdays, Hood River Supply, 1945 12th St., Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease or concern.
Saturdays — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, Hood River. All welcome. Info at 541-386-1049.
Saturdays in April — Clear the Cans, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Home at Last, The Dalles. Volunteers needed to process redeemable cans and bottles to support the animal shelter’s fundraising goal of $250,000 for the shelter. Go to www.homeatlasths.org to volunteer.
Saturdays — Saturday Night Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, noon at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
Children and Teens
Tuesdays — Hood River Squares Chess Club Weekly Tournament, 5-7 p.m. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can also make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Fridays — Children’s Activity, 3-4 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Includes bible study, mission study and fun. Ages 5-12. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
