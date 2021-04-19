Sherman County Extension offers ‘Grow Your Own Groceries

Like the idea of having a little more control over your life and raising some of your own food? Want to have a vegetable garden or put in some strawberries but don’t know where to start?

Many folks find that gardening is a great way to reduce the grocery bill, preserve food for year-round use, eat healthier, enjoy the out-of-doors, and get some exercise.

OSU Sherman County Extension will be presenting free gardening classes to get you started. Pick the one handiest for you. Classes will be held at the Extension Office in Moro. Everyone is welcome. Come and share your food raising knowledge and experience with others. Masks are required. Gardening publications from OSU will be available.

‘Grow your own groceries’ class schedule

Vegetable Gardening: April 22 at 6 p.m. or April 23 at 9 a.m.

Perennial Vegetables and Fruits: April 29 at 6 p.m. or April 30 at 9 a.m.

Chickens for Meat and Eggs: May 6 at 6 p.m. or May 7 at 9 a.m.

For more information, or if you can’t make the classes but would like a copy of the handouts, contact Cindy Brown at the OSU Sherman County Extension Office 541-565-3230 or cindy.brown@oregonstate.edu. Sherman Extension often posts gardening information at its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ShermanCountyExtension.