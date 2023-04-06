WS Easter egg hunt
White Salmon Lions Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 8 beginning at 10 a.m. at Rheingarten Park. Age groups: 0-2, 3-4, 5-6 and 7-8. Bring your own basket; one stuffed animal or Easter basket surprise per child. Sponsored by First Interstate, 1st Security Bank, Riverview Bank, Umpqua Bank and Hood River Walmart.
Easter fun at Howard’s
LYLE — Howard’s Haven Animal Sanctuary will again host Easter Fun Day at the Farm on Saturday and Sun-day, April 8-9 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The event is free; donations are accepted but not expected. Reservations are required; to reserve a time slot, call or text Donette Frolin, 509-945-8362; Ann Slead, 541-571-3485; or Risi Howard, 541-705-7073.
Fun Day activities include an Easter egg hunt every half-hour (one per child), animals, egg coloring, free educational packets and coloring sheet, free hot chocolate, cider and coffee, fish feeding at the pond, hayrides, bonfire and more.
HR Easter egg hunt and safety fair
The 11th annual Community Easter Egg Hunt and Safety Fair event takes place Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at Jackson Park, Hood River. The egg hunt starts at 11 a.m. sharp and is for kids ages 2-11. Sponsored by Columbia Gorge Fellowship of Churches.
TD Easter Egg Scramble
CG Toyota and Honda presents the Easter Egg Scramble on Saturday, April 8 beginning at 11 a.m. at Lewis and Clark Festival Park. There will be separate age divisions, 1-10. Tons of prize and candy filled eggs up for the grabbing! Event runs until 3 p.m.
