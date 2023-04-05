SEATTLE — Students from the White Salmon area have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Washington for spring 2022. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (out of 4).
Bingen: Erikka Falle, freshman; Cesar Robles, senior.
Carson: Julio Cesar Ramos-Vazquez, junior.
White Salmon: Barrett Makai Ihde, senior; Carolyn Carmen Gimenez Laberge, junior; Chloe Gail McLaughlin, senior; Mae Dasher Robison, junior; Nora Felicita Robison, senior; Rosalyn Marie Slater, senior; Riley Walsh, junior.
