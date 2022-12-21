Mid-Columbia Community Action Council will open a temporary warming center in The Dalles starting at 7 p.m. this evening due to projected extreme temperatures in the coming days.
The shelter will use St. Vincent de Paul’s building, located at 315 W. Third Street, and is planned to operate from 7 p.m. tonight until 7 a.m. Friday morning, though this period may be extended, depending on the weather and volunteer capacity, according to a press release written by MCCAC Executive Director Kenny LaPoint. Any updates will be posted on MCCAC’s Facebook page and at mccac.com/shelter.
Intake for the warming center will be between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. tonight, Dec. 21, and between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. tomorrow, Dec. 22. If MCCAC determines the warming center will stay open for additional days and nights between Friday, Dec. 23, and Sunday, Dec. 25, intakes will take place at the same times those days.
