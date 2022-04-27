The Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division, has put out a statement asking the public to help find Payton Brazell Smith, age 16, a child in foster care who went missing from Junction City on April 9. Smith is believed to be in danger, according to the press release.
Smith is suspected to be in Portland, Junction City, The Dalles, or Tillamook, according to the release.
Smith is 5-foot-6, 145 pounds, with green eyes and black hair with blue and other colors. She has two nose piercings, a tattoo that says “Hati” on her right inner arm and a tattoo of a heart on her upper left arm. She may be wearing a small black backpack, black Vans shoes with a blue butterfly on them and a gray sweatshirt that says “Junction City.”
Anyone who sees Smith or believes they have information about her location are asked to call 911 or contact local law enforcement.
