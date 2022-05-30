Join The Dalles Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Program from June 13 to Aug. 13. Children, teens, and adults can participate by logging reading, and attending programs and activities, complementing this year’s theme, Read Beyond the Beaten Path.
Participants who register or update their information at the Summer Reading Kickoff Party on June 14 will receive a ticket for a free snow cone. Everyone who completes their summer reading challenge by earning 100 points will receive a coupon for a free pizza.
This year’s theme, Read Beyond the Beaten Path, evokes summer camp vibes, and the summer reading challenge activities relate to typical camp events, like arts and crafts, campfire, relaxing, science and nature, and exploring. In-person activities will be offered and each month a take-and-make kit is available for every age group. Content changes monthly, and kits will be available while supplies last.
This year’s summer reading program is through the Beanstack platform. It is accessible on the web or via the app to log minutes reading, earn badges, and enter to win prizes. Parents or caregivers can sign up and quickly log their own and their children’s reading under one primary account. Instructions are available on the library’s website, or ask our front desk staff for help.
The Summer Reading Kickoff Party is an excellent way to register for this year’s program. On June 14 from 2-4 p.m., participants can get help registering for this year’s program and receive a ticket for a free snow cone. Activities include a bouncy house, obstacle course, VR games, crafts and more. Plus attendees will receive free summer reading swag.
Summer reading programs help children and teens retain and enhance their reading skills over the summer, as well as provide a haven for community readers. Summer reading also creates an enthusiasm for reading. Kids read more and enjoy reading more when they can choose what they read and when they see their caregivers participating too.
The Dalles Public Library joins libraries across the nation to encourage adults, youth, and families to read over the summer. The summer reading program is free for everyone.
Preregistration starts June 6. For more information or to sign up, visit The Dalles Public Library or online wascocountylibrary.com/summer. Connect on Facebook and Instagram @thedalleswascocountylibrary.
