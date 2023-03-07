Fire burns TA Express in Biggs

A fire burns the TA Express in Biggs in this photograph courtesy of the Sherman County Sheriff's office.

The Sherman County Sheriff's office has asked people to avoid the west end of Biggs Junction as crews work on a fire which consumed the TA Express, located on on the south side of Highway 30 at the west end, according to a post early this morning on the sheriff's Facebook page. The building was one of the newest built in Biggs. The fire was reported in the early hours of March 7.