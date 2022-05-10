The eighth annual Oregon STEM Week happens May 14-22 — a week-long celebration of all things STEM happening across Oregon.
Organizations, individuals, and classrooms can register their STEM event (private or public) to show what is happening in their area and to be entered for daily prizes, said a press release. Daily, themed challenges are also provided on the STEM Oregon website, stemoregon.org/stem-week-2022.
If you’re a business, community organization, or individual hosting an event related to STE(A)M, register your event at stemoregon.org/stem-week-2022.
•••
Events planned in the Gorge are:
Saturday, May 14: Columbia Gorge Community College Math Day. For high school juniors and seniors. Registration is required; contact Pam Morse for more information at pmorse@cgcc.edu.
Saturday, May 14: WAAAM (Western Antique Airplane and Automobile Museum) Second Saturday, 1600 Air Museum Road, Hood River. “Defunct Auto Manufacturers.”
Saturday, May 21: Wasco County Children’s Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Dalles City Park. A free, family fun event with face painting, arts and crafts, carnival-style games and more, hosted by Childcare Partners of Columbia Gorge Community College. Be sure to swing by the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub’s booth for a family STEM Kit!
Saturday, May 21: Columbia Gorge Discovery Center 25th Anniversary Celebration, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission all day includes music, games, stories and raptor presentations at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. More at www.gorgediscovery.org/events/25th-anniversary-celebration.
STEM spaces to visit:
Kids’ World at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. Open Monday through Saturday (hours vary) at 722 Court St., The Dalles.
Bonneville Dam and Bradford Island Visitor’s Center. Open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dam Road in North Bonneville.
Wonderworks Children’s Museum. Open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 206 Madison St., The Dalles. Cost is $5 person.
To see the daily challenges, focused on ages 5-11, visit stemoregon.org/stem-week-2022. Many teachers in the Gorge will be sharing, either in their classroom or as take-home activities:
Monday, May 16: Make It Monday! Celebrate STEM Week Oregon by making something.
Tuesday, May 17: Take Apart Tuesday! Celebrate STEM Week Oregon by taking something apart and learning how it works or repurposing it into something new.
Wednesday, May 18: What Are You Wondering Wednesday? Celebrate STEM Week Oregon by discovering something new.
Thursday, May 19: Think About it Thursday! Celebrate STEM Week Oregon by thinking about what’s possible.
Friday, May 20: Field Trip Friday! Celebrate STEM Week Oregon by experiencing something new.
