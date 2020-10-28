The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce has announced they will be hosting the Starlight Parade on Friday, Nov. 27— in reverse.
Floats will be parked on Third Street and the public is invited to drive past to view the decorated floats from the comfort of their own vehicle.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Oh, Christmas Tree,” and the entire evening will begin with Santa and a virtual tree lighting ceremony.
“We will be partnering with The Dalles Beautification Committee to encourage our entire community to decorate trees, windows, and storefronts in the theme ‘Oh, Christmas Tree,’” said Jessie Lamp, chamber communications coordinator.
The chamber worked with North Central Public Health District and The City of The Dalles to ensure the event meets all state mandates and guidelines, Lamp said. “The goal of The Dalles Area Chamber is to provide a safe holiday and memorable experience for our community.”
Additional details are still being worked out, and parade applications will be available both at the Chamber office and on their website, thedalleschamber.com, by Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Lamp encouraged the community to “Start planning your float today so we can work together to make this the best Starlight Parade ever.”
Call 541-296-2231 or email marketing@thedalleschamber.com for more information.
