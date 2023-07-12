Six Gorge-area athletes competed at last weekend’s track and field meets in Oregon and Washington, earning spots in the July national USATF Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships.
Three athletes from The Dalles High School, including Madelynn Harrison, who qualified in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races at the Region 16 track meet. Zoe Dunn and Lilly Adams also qualified for nationals in the women’s 17-18 age group. Dunn qualified in the 100, long jump, triple jump, and javelin; Adams qualified in the 200 and 400.
Harrison was fourth in the 400 in 1:0.6; fifth in the 200 in 27.06, and seventh in the 100 in 13.68.
Dunn was second in the long jump at 17 feet, 1.5 inches; fifth in the triple jump at 35-11; fifth in the javelin (87-4.75); and eighth in the 100 (13.74). Adams was fifth in the 400 (1:03.04) and eighth in the 200 (27.68).
Hood River Valley’s Francisco Solberg cleared a personal best 12 feet, 5.5 inches to win his age group in the pole vault.
Columbia High’s Jessica Polkinghorn qualified in the women’s, age 17-18 shot put, discus, and javelin in the Washington regional meet. She was fifth in the shot put, throwing 37-4; sixth in the javelin (104-4); and eighth in the discus (98-1.5).
Horizon Christian School’s Judah Garrett, an eighth-grader-to-be from The Dalles, qualified in the boys age 13-14 javelin at the Mt. Hood regional. Garrett threw a personal-record 108 feet, 4.75 inches to place second in regionals.
