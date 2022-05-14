The Civic Kids opened "Seussical Jr. The Musical" Friday, May 13, with additional performances May 14, May 20 at 7 p.m. and May 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets available at the door and at Klindts Booksellers downtown The Dalles and online at thedallescivic.com. The Civic Auditorium is located at 323 E. th Street in The Dalles.
Based on the works of Dr. Seuss, Seussical Jr. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. Music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, co-conceived by Ahrens, Flaherty and Eric Idle.
