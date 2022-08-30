THE DALLES — It’s an ordinary fall day in Highwater, Vt., except for the dead body on the hill in the woods.
It’s Harry, and several locals, each thinking they were the one who killed him, must determine not only how and why he was killed, but what to do with the body.
“The Trouble with Harry,” based on the 1955 movie directed by Alfred Hitchcock, is being presented on the newly renovated stage at the Sawyer Hall Theater in the Zion Lutheran Church ELCA, located at the corner of 10th and Union.
This production features veteran actors Sharon Hull, Janelle Child, Kelly Brown, Viv Rafalowski and Linda Pyles, and introduces Larry Semp, as well as Serious Theater signature live music and sound effects, with Serious Theater Artistic Director Garry Estep leading the charge.
Shows are Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations will be accepted.
This production is presented in association with the Oregon Cultural Foundation Fred W. Fields Fund.
For more information, visit the Serious Theater Dalles Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.