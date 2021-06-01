Putnam named to Dean’s Honor List
Cedarville Student Forrest Putnam of Glenwood, majoring in Mechanical Engineering, was named to the Dean’s Honor List for Spring 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,550 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.
Gunnerson of graduates from McDaniel College and receives senior award
Rachel A. Gunnerson of Hood River earned Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in social work from McDaniel College on May 22. Select graduating seniors also received academic, activity and leadership awards at the virtual awards ceremonies on May 21. Gunnerson was the recipient of The Dr. Mary Ellen Elwell Distinguished Social Work Award. McDaniel College awarded nearly 600 bachelor’s and master’s degrees during the 151st commencement ceremony on May 22.
Nate Hochman honored at Colorado College
Nate Hochman of Hood River was awarded the Edith Bramhall Award at Colorado College’s recent Honor’s Convocation, held online on May 11. Hochman is a member of the Class of 2021. Colorado College is a nationally prominent, four-year liberal arts college that operates on the Block Plan, in which students take one class at a time in intensive three-week segments.
Commented