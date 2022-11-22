HOOD RIVER — Riverside Community Church, United Church of Christ, Fourth and State streets, will host a free meal from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day, with support of community partners.
All are welcome — singles, families, groups of friends, and those of all ages — to enjoy turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, local squash, veggies, dinner rolls, and pie. Volunteers are needed to serve guests. Drivers are also needed to deliver dinners. Those who would like to volunteer, make a financial contribution or have questions are invited to contact Kathryn Murray at office@riversideucc.com or by calling 541 386-1412.
•••
In The Dalles, the annual Community Thanksgiving will be held in-person at St. Mary’s Academy, 1112 Cherry Heights Road, from noon to 3 p.m. Delivery meals are available; to order or volunteer to help, call 541-296-6417.
Donations can be made at the St. Mary’s office or mail to Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1970, The Dalles, OR 97058.
Commented