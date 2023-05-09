HOOD RIVER — KeyBank has named Angel Reyes as corporate responsibility officer for the Oregon/Southwest Washington and Idaho regions. In this position, he will oversee KeyBank’s philanthropic budget and investment strategies to meet community needs. In addition, Reyes will oversee KeyBank’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) compliance goals throughout the region.
Most recently, Reyes served as a relationship manager for KeyBank’s Key@Work program. He also took on the role as national chair for KeyBank’s Hispanic-Latinx Key Business Impact and Networking Group (HLKBING), which helps create an inclusive and stronger workplace for all.
Reyes is a committee member for Columbia Gorge Community College and the Cinema Unbound Awards, a project of the Portland Art Museum/Center for an Untold Tomorrow and a board member for the Latino Network. Other organizations with which he has been affiliated include United Way, Columbia Center for The Arts, The Next Door, Hispanic Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, Familias en Accion and LatinoBuilt.
