Port of Hood River, Position #5 -
Jim Klaas
1. What inspired you to run for a position with the Port of Hood River?
I was inspired to run for a port position because the Port provides an opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the region by helping to create jobs, attract new businesses, and support the local economy while preserving and enhancing the natural resources that make the Port of Hood River district unique. I believe that the Port has some great opportunities with the marina, airport, and parks as well as with the buildings and business parks that they own in Odell and Hood River. I am interested in ensuring all of these assets benefit the entire Port District.
2. What do you hope to bring to the Port of Hood River?
I am interested in supporting a diverse economic base in the Port District and believe that the Port’s ability to access varied planning and financial resources through its’ statutory authority can play an important role in Hood River County’s future. Reading through Oregon Revised Statute “ORS.777-Ports Generally.” Ports have a very broad mandate as it relates to economic development. This could include investing resources in the airport, on the waterfront, and in the Port developed business parks. Supporting our local economy and local business growth is something that I feel strongly about.
3. What do you believe are the biggest issues faced by the Port of Hood River and how do you plan to tackle these issues?
According to the Port’s Strategic Business Plan 2021-2026 the Port has identified the biggest issues facing them to include: diminishing supply of buildable land, limited tax base, future loss of bridge revenue, and affordable workforce housing to name a few.
While I realize the Port is working on solutions to these issues, what I can bring is a fresh perspective and creative problem solving that will compliment the work that has already begun. In many respects the Port’s future is Hood River’s future.
