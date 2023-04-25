Port of Cascade Locks, Position #3
Albert Nance
1. What inspired you to run for a position with the Port of Cascade Locks?
I’ve been in love with the Gorge and Cascade Locks from the moment I first laid eyes on it on visits to the area. Now that I live here and have been getting to know the nature, citizens, and area, I know the port is the place that best suits my skill set and where I can make a positive impact for the community.
2. What do you hope to bring to the Port of Cascade Locks?
We need to create connections by working with citizens and the city through a transparent, respectful and community-focused dialogue. Together, we can envision and create responsible growth that benefits the local citizens while also protecting the natural gifts of the magical place that we all call home.
It’s clear to me that the port has done good on behalf of the citizens, but we need to be more transparent and foster engagement and involvement with the community. The community is the greatest asset the port commission has as elected officials, so we need to listen to the citizens and bring an open, community-focused methodology that builds trust.
3. With the recent resignation of your executive director, what do you see as the future for the Port of Cascade Locks?
The port has a lot challenges ahead of it, many of which are made even more difficult now because of the departure. Immediately, the port needs to revisit its workplace harassment policies and to ensure all employees feel safe, heard and are never subject to harassment. Period.
Secondly, there should be a thorough and extensive search for the best candidate to fill the role of executive director.
Finally, the port needs to responsibly use its assets to help balance livability, sustainability and opportunity for the citizens and natural areas of Cascade Locks. Bridge of the Gods toll dollars will be sunsetting by 2030 and we’ll need to update the bridge too (it’s almost 100 years old!), which means we need a plan for funding diversification. We need to not just think of today, but rather, think about how to future-proof Cascade Locks for the next 100 years.
4. What are your feelings about the Roundhouse data center project?
I understand the port has a responsibility to support the community and remain fiscally solvent. And given the current financial challenges the port finds itself in, this deal — on paper — seemed like it could fit the bill.
But frankly, it’s proving to be a lot of empty promises with no substance. There is little transparency and communication with the community surrounding this project. Many people are genuinely curious and simply want answers to basic questions. However, the initial messaging around the project did not answer these questions and some answers offered were revealed to be downright fabrications. Then when the truth came to light about Stephen King, it is clear this project should not move forward as the people involved and the plans set forth are not in the best interests of Cascade Locks, its citizens or its future.
Visit AlbertForPort.com for more information.
