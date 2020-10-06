Rudy Paul Wostel, 87, of The Dalles, Ore., went to the Lord on Sept. 28, 2020. Rudy was born on Feb. 7, 1933, in Tillamook, Ore. He was the son of his late parents, Rudolph Paul Wostel, and Elsie Blank Wostel. He died peacefully in his sleep at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles.
Rudy attended Tillamook Catholic High School, and then St. Martin’s College in Washington.
Although he worked for Sears and Roebuck in The Dalles for more than 25 years as an industrial contractor, his passion for collections and antiques led him to a new life and circle of friends with Eagle Antiques after his retirement. Rudy was a bowling league member in The Dalles, and won numerous trophies over the decades.
Rudy and his sense of humor will be missed immensely by his family and wide circle of friends.
Rudy was the beloved father of Dianne Wostel Davis (Charles), Sheila Wostel Nix, Randall Paul Wostel, and Ronald Joseph Wostel (Zandra). He was dearest grandfather to Ryan Keith Lick, and granddaughters Danielle Nicole Wostel and Jessica Brook Wostel Robertson (Jaymin). He is also survived by four great-grandchildren. Rudy is survived by his sister June Hedwig Wostel, niece Deborah Severns Tupper and her family, and niece Linda Brooks Shafer and her family.
Rudy was predeceased in death by his granddaughter, Holly Anne Wostel Szilveszter.
Interment will be private due to the worldwide pandemic. The family would like to express deepest appreciation for the Columbia Basin Care Facility on Webber Street, The Dalles, with special thanks to the staff, physicians, and hospice caregivers who exhibited kindness and concern throughout his stay and final days.
Memories of Rudy addressed to family can be obtained from Randall at RanWost@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.