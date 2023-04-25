North Wasco County School District, Zone #1
Adrian Lopez
1. What inspired you to run for a position on the school board?
I am running to help provide solutions to any problems that may arise so that students get the best education possible.
2. What do you hope to bring to the school board?
I have experience and ambitions for a better future for our district.
3. What do you believe are the biggest issues faced by our schools and how do you plan to tackle them?
As of now there are issues with the conditions of some of the buildings that I would like to see get resolved.
4. Nationally, there are a lot of questions regarding the appropriateness of curriculum. Do you have any concerns with the curriculum in our schools? If so, what are they?
I have no issues with the curriculum at this moment.
