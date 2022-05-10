Benefit for Ezra Blue Duckwall May 18
A benefit event to support Ezra Blue Duckwall and his family will be held Wednesday, May 18 from 5-8 p.m. at Packer Orchards Farm Place. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.
“Come dressed in your favorite superhero costume and join us for the kids parade at 5:30 p.m., led by our local superhero Ezra,” said a press release.
Ezra has been diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, a cancer of the brain.
Tickets will be with a suggested donation of $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 2 and up, and include dinner, music and family fun. There will be silent and live auctions beginning at 6 p.m. hosted by Chamness Auctions. Dinner will be provided by Apple Valley BBQ and the Parkdale Fire Department. There will be live music featuring Alonzo Garbonzo, and Kiddie City Daycare will be present with activities in the children’s play area.
Alcohol will be available for purchase.
All proceeds will go directly to Ezra and his mother Hannah. To donate, email pfdvolunteer@parkdalefire.com; to volunteer or for quesitons, email teamezrablue@gmail.com.
NWCSD seeks committee volunteers
North Wasco County School District is seeking interested individuals to sit on a Community Bond Planning Committee. “As a community-driven process, we are seeking interested parents from each of our district schools, students, and community and business partners to join school and district staff on this committee,” said a press release.
Collectively, this group will meet to discuss issues and needs such as safety, security, accessibility, capacity, and overall facility needs to help identify and prioritize capital improvement projects. The group will make recommendations for a potential bond measure to the North Wasco County School Board of Directors.
The committee application can be found on the North Wasco County School District website. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, May 17.
Red Cross Blood Drive June 15
Kiwanis, Lions and Rotary clubs, The Dalles Chamber and The Dalles Civic Auditorium are sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive at the Civic Auditorium on Wednesday, June 15 from 12:30-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-Red-Cross or visit www.redcrossblood.com (sponsor code Togetherwesave).
Corrections
The May 4 Columbia Gorge News article on Amy Mallett and the Hood River Valley Adult Center should have stated that the center is applying for a Community Development Block federal grant, which would help fund a $1.1 million new kitchen project.
Correction: Columbia Gorge News reported the Bingen Roundabout project description incorrectly. The current public design calls for an extension of Elm Street so that it would intersect with SR 14 in Bingen with a traffic circle and a grade-separated railroad crossing.
Commented